DPWH Samar 2nd DEO
meets with DENR to discuss Basey-Maydolong project
By
MARK ERROLD G. PABUA
January 23, 2025
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd
District Engineering Office, led by District Engineer Herminio V.
Gulmatico, held a productive meeting with personnel from the
Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) at the Aviore
Hotel in Tacloban City. The event was organized by Assistant
Regional Director (ARD) for Operations Angelito Villanueva, formerly
the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer (PENRO)
stationed in Catbalogan City.
The meeting focused on
addressing the key components and environmental considerations of
the Basey-Maydolong Project, a significant undertaking of the DPWH
Samar 2nd DEO aimed at improving connectivity and fostering
development in the region.
District Engineer
Gulmatico extended his gratitude to DENR for their invaluable
contributions and for providing resolutions to various environmental
impacts associated with the project. The collaboration highlights
the strong partnership between DPWH and DENR in ensuring that
infrastructure development aligns with environmental sustainability
and regulatory compliance.
The discussions
underscored the commitment of both agencies to balance development
and environmental preservation, ensuring that the Basey-Maydolong
Project delivers benefits to local communities while minimizing
ecological disruptions.
This meeting marks another
milestone in the ongoing efforts to deliver sustainable
infrastructure projects, exemplifying the dedication of government
agencies to serve the public effectively.