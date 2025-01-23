News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

8ID units receives awards for dismantling Communist Terrorist Groups in EV

DPWH Samar 2nd DEO completes construction of Calbiga Flood Control Project

PSA Leyte resumes full-swing National ID registration to accelerate province-wide registration

International Airborne leaders discuss comprehensive partnerships

BotiCARD opens its 24th Branch in Biñan City

42IB receives awards for dismantling Communist Terrorists Group in EV

NMP receives significant budget boost to empower Filipino seafarers

2nd Regional Joint Security Control Center convenes to ensure peaceful midterm NLE 2025

 
 

 

 

DPWH Samar 2nd DEO meets with DENR to discuss Basey-Maydolong project

Basey-Maydolong project

By MARK ERROLD G. PABUA
January 23, 2025

CATBALOGAN CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd District Engineering Office, led by District Engineer Herminio V. Gulmatico, held a productive meeting with personnel from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) at the Aviore Hotel in Tacloban City. The event was organized by Assistant Regional Director (ARD) for Operations Angelito Villanueva, formerly the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer (PENRO) stationed in Catbalogan City.

The meeting focused on addressing the key components and environmental considerations of the Basey-Maydolong Project, a significant undertaking of the DPWH Samar 2nd DEO aimed at improving connectivity and fostering development in the region.

District Engineer Gulmatico extended his gratitude to DENR for their invaluable contributions and for providing resolutions to various environmental impacts associated with the project. The collaboration highlights the strong partnership between DPWH and DENR in ensuring that infrastructure development aligns with environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance.

The discussions underscored the commitment of both agencies to balance development and environmental preservation, ensuring that the Basey-Maydolong Project delivers benefits to local communities while minimizing ecological disruptions.

This meeting marks another milestone in the ongoing efforts to deliver sustainable infrastructure projects, exemplifying the dedication of government agencies to serve the public effectively.

 

 