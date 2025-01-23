DPWH Samar 2nd DEO meets with DENR to discuss Basey-Maydolong project

By MARK ERROLD G. PABUA

January 23, 2025

CATBALOGAN CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd District Engineering Office, led by District Engineer Herminio V. Gulmatico, held a productive meeting with personnel from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) at the Aviore Hotel in Tacloban City. The event was organized by Assistant Regional Director (ARD) for Operations Angelito Villanueva, formerly the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer (PENRO) stationed in Catbalogan City.

The meeting focused on addressing the key components and environmental considerations of the Basey-Maydolong Project, a significant undertaking of the DPWH Samar 2nd DEO aimed at improving connectivity and fostering development in the region.

District Engineer Gulmatico extended his gratitude to DENR for their invaluable contributions and for providing resolutions to various environmental impacts associated with the project. The collaboration highlights the strong partnership between DPWH and DENR in ensuring that infrastructure development aligns with environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance.

The discussions underscored the commitment of both agencies to balance development and environmental preservation, ensuring that the Basey-Maydolong Project delivers benefits to local communities while minimizing ecological disruptions.