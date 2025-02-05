8ID commander vows safe and secure National and Local Elections in EV

By DPAO, 8ID PA

February 5, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division of the Philippine Army, in partnership with various law enforcement agencies and government offices, took part in the Ceremonial Solidarity Pact Signing for the 2025 National and Local Elections, held at Camp Sec. Ruperto Kangleon, Police Regional Office VIII, in Palo, Leyte, on February 5, 2025.

Key attendees included Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of 8ID; Police Brigadier General Jay R. Cumigad, Regional Director of PRO8; and Atty. Remlane M. Tambuang, Regional Director of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Regional Office VIII. Representatives from the Coast Guard District Eastern Visayas, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) VIII, the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) VIII, and the Department of Education (DepEd) VIII were also present.

During the ceremony, all participating agencies made a collective pledge to enhance inter-agency collaboration to ensure peaceful and orderly elections. This commitment highlights the solidarity among Filipinos to achieve secure, accurate, free, and fair elections while upholding the integrity of democracy and protecting the electoral process.

In his message of support, Maj. Gen. Orio emphasized the shared mission of the 8ID and its partner agencies for the upcoming elections.

“As we come together to sign this Solidarity Pact, we are not just affixing signatures – we are affirming a solemn pledge to safeguard the very essence of democracy. This gathering is a powerful reminder that regardless of our roles in society, we share one mission: to ensure that the voice of the people is heard, protected, and respected in the 2025 National and Local Elections,” said Maj. Gen. Orio.

He also assures the people in Eastern Visayas that the Philippine Army will continue to stand as protectors of peace, guardians of democracy, and defenders of every Filipino's right to choose their leaders without fear or coercion.

“Let this moment inspire us all to lead with courage, integrity, and unity. Together, we will ensure an electoral process that honors the will of the people and strengthens the foundation of our nation,” he added.