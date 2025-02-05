8ID commander vows safe
and secure National and Local Elections in EV
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 5, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division of the Philippine
Army, in partnership with various law enforcement agencies and
government offices, took part in the Ceremonial Solidarity Pact
Signing for the 2025 National and Local Elections, held at Camp Sec. Ruperto Kangleon, Police Regional Office VIII, in Palo, Leyte, on
February 5, 2025.
Key attendees included
Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of 8ID; Police
Brigadier General Jay R. Cumigad, Regional Director of PRO8; and
Atty. Remlane M. Tambuang, Regional Director of the Commission on
Elections (COMELEC) Regional Office VIII. Representatives from the
Coast Guard District Eastern Visayas, the Department of the Interior
and Local Government (DILG) VIII, the Department of Information and
Communication Technology (DICT) VIII, and the Department of
Education (DepEd) VIII were also present.
During the ceremony, all
participating agencies made a collective pledge to enhance
inter-agency collaboration to ensure peaceful and orderly elections.
This commitment highlights the solidarity among Filipinos to achieve
secure, accurate, free, and fair elections while upholding the
integrity of democracy and protecting the electoral process.
In his message of support,
Maj. Gen. Orio emphasized the shared mission of the 8ID and its
partner agencies for the upcoming elections.
“As we come together to
sign this Solidarity Pact, we are not just affixing signatures – we
are affirming a solemn pledge to safeguard the very essence of
democracy. This gathering is a powerful reminder that regardless of
our roles in society, we share one mission: to ensure that the voice
of the people is heard, protected, and respected in the 2025
National and Local Elections,” said Maj. Gen. Orio.
He also assures the people
in Eastern Visayas that the Philippine Army will continue to stand
as protectors of peace, guardians of democracy, and defenders of
every Filipino's right to choose their leaders without fear or
coercion.
“Let this moment inspire
us all to lead with courage, integrity, and unity. Together, we will
ensure an electoral process that honors the will of the people and
strengthens the foundation of our nation,” he added.
The Armed Forces of the
Philippines (AFP), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the
Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) plan to deploy a total of 10,000
personnel to secure the elections across Eastern Visayas.