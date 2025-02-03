Arms cache unearthed, soldier sacrifices life in pursuit of lasting peace in EV

By DPAO, 8ID PA

February 3, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Government forces successfully unearthed an arms cache belonging to the New People’s Army (NPA) in the hinterlands of Brgy. Buak Daku, Sogod, Southern Leyte last February 2, 2025.

The 14th Infantry "Avenger" Battalion, Philippine Army as part of its escalated operations to dismantle the region's dwindling NPA forces. The arms cache included one M16 rifle, one short magazine, and subversive materials.

The success of the said operation and the discovery of the arms cache was the result of the continuous dialogue and consultations conducted to the former rebels and part of the ongoing operations targeting the remnants of Island Committee LEVOX, which operates in the area. The 802nd Infantry Brigade (802IBde) of the 8th Infantry Division, has been leading efforts to weaken the remaining NPA elements in Leyte Island.

Meanwhile, troops from the 801st Infantry Brigade while conducting Focused Military Operations encountered members of Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Browser, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee in the hinterlands of Barangay Calapi, Motiong, Samar. The encounter resulted in the seizure of assorted war materiel, medical supplies and personal belongings.

In a separate incident, Corporal Bobby Barocaboc heroically offered the ultimate sacrifice while serving the people of Eastern Visayas during an armed encounter with CTG in the hinter parts of Barangay San Roque, Matuguinao, Samar.

Cpl. Barocaboc was deployed as part of the troops securing the community to facilitate the delivery of social and basic services in the community especially in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs).

Maj.Gen. Adonis Ariel Orio extends his sympathies to the family of the fallen soldier.

“Corporal Barocaboc has paid an ultimate sacrifice for the people of Eastern Visayas. His death fuels us to continue what we have started. The military will never cease in pursuing the remaining insurgents for us to achieve lasting peace and progress in the community,” Maj.Gen. Orio said.