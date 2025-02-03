Arms cache unearthed,
soldier sacrifices life in pursuit of lasting peace in EV
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 3, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Government forces successfully unearthed an arms cache
belonging to the New People’s Army (NPA) in the hinterlands of Brgy.
Buak Daku, Sogod, Southern Leyte last February 2, 2025.
The 14th Infantry
"Avenger" Battalion, Philippine Army as part of its escalated
operations to dismantle the region's dwindling NPA forces. The arms
cache included one M16 rifle, one short magazine, and subversive
materials.
The success of the said
operation and the discovery of the arms cache was the result of the
continuous dialogue and consultations conducted to the former rebels
and part of the ongoing operations targeting the remnants of Island
Committee LEVOX, which operates in the area. The 802nd Infantry
Brigade (802IBde) of the 8th Infantry Division, has been leading
efforts to weaken the remaining NPA elements in Leyte Island.
Meanwhile, troops from the
801st Infantry Brigade while conducting Focused Military Operations
encountered members of Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC)
Browser, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee in the hinterlands
of Barangay Calapi, Motiong, Samar. The encounter resulted in the
seizure of assorted war materiel, medical supplies and personal
belongings.
In a separate incident,
Corporal Bobby Barocaboc heroically offered the ultimate sacrifice
while serving the people of Eastern Visayas during an armed
encounter with CTG in the hinter parts of Barangay San Roque,
Matuguinao, Samar.
Cpl. Barocaboc was
deployed as part of the troops securing the community to facilitate
the delivery of social and basic services in the community
especially in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs).
Maj.Gen. Adonis Ariel Orio
extends his sympathies to the family of the fallen soldier.
“Corporal Barocaboc has
paid an ultimate sacrifice for the people of Eastern Visayas. His
death fuels us to continue what we have started. The military will
never cease in pursuing the remaining insurgents for us to achieve
lasting peace and progress in the community,” Maj.Gen. Orio said.
Maj.Gen. Orio also
encourages active CTG members to avail and take advantage of the
National Amnesty Program offered by the government. They may
coordinate with their relatives or local chief executives to arrange
for their safe passage and formalize their application for amnesty.