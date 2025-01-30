DPWH Samar 2nd DEO discuss ROW issues with barangay officials and municipal mayors of Samar
Press Release
January 30, 2025
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd
District Engineering Office (DEO), headed by District Engineer
Herminio Gulmatico, attended a meeting with barangay officials and
municipal mayors from various LGUs within the Samar 1st and 2nd
Congressional Districts. The meeting was hosted by the highly
esteemed, resourceful, and hardworking Governor of Samar Province,
Hon. Sharee Ann T. Tan.
The purpose of the
gathering was to discuss and seek resolutions for various Right of
Way (ROW) issues and concerns that are essential for the successful
implementation of infrastructure projects for FY2025, specifically
those related to Daang Maharlika. The dialogue aimed to address key
challenges that may affect the timely completion of these projects
and to ensure the smooth flow of the government's infrastructure
programs in the region.
The collaboration among
local government units, the DPWH, and the office of Governor Tan
continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to resolving issues
that will enable the timely and efficient progress of vital
projects, ultimately benefitting the people of Samar.