DPWH Samar 2nd DEO discuss ROW issues with barangay officials and municipal mayors of Samar

Press Release

January 30, 2025

CATBALOGAN CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO), headed by District Engineer Herminio Gulmatico, attended a meeting with barangay officials and municipal mayors from various LGUs within the Samar 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts. The meeting was hosted by the highly esteemed, resourceful, and hardworking Governor of Samar Province, Hon. Sharee Ann T. Tan.

The purpose of the gathering was to discuss and seek resolutions for various Right of Way (ROW) issues and concerns that are essential for the successful implementation of infrastructure projects for FY2025, specifically those related to Daang Maharlika. The dialogue aimed to address key challenges that may affect the timely completion of these projects and to ensure the smooth flow of the government's infrastructure programs in the region.