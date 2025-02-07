Baybay City, Leyte declared as insurgency free

By 802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA

February 7, 2025

CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City – The City of Baybay, a component city in the province of Leyte was declared to be in a Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC) today, February 7, 2025.

The declaration ceremony was attended by key city and barangay officials headed by Hon. Jose Carlos L. Cari, Mayor and Chairman of City Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (CTF-ELCAC) of Baybay City.

Senior military and Police officials were also present during the activity to witness the declaration, such as Brigadier General Noel A Vestuir, Brigade Commander of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Edgar A. Gabia, Commanding Officer of the 14th Infantry (Avenger) Battalion, and Police Colonel Dioniso Dela Cruz Apaz Jr, Provincial Director, Leyte, Police Provincial Office.

The SIPSC declaration was highlighted by the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Pledge of Commitment, as well as the release of white doves which symbolizes peace and new beginnings.

Mayor Cari expressed his town's gratitude to all stakeholders who were instrumental in achieving the state of SIPSC in Baybay City. He emphasized that this milestone paves the way for further progress in the city, enhancing the quality of life for its constituents. The Philippine Army, Philippine National Police, and the DILG reaffirmed their strong support and commitment to maintain stable peace and security in Baybay City.

Brigadier General Vestuir commended the city of Baybay and other stakeholders for their unwavering support and commitment in upholding a safe and peaceful environment.