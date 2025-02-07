Baybay City, Leyte
declared as insurgency free
By
802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA
February 7, 2025
CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City
– The City of Baybay, a component city in the province of Leyte was
declared to be in a Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC)
today, February 7, 2025.
The declaration ceremony
was attended by key city and barangay officials headed by Hon. Jose
Carlos L. Cari, Mayor and Chairman of City Task Force to End Local
Communist Armed Conflict (CTF-ELCAC) of Baybay City.
Senior military and Police
officials were also present during the activity to witness the
declaration, such as Brigadier General Noel A Vestuir, Brigade
Commander of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, Lieutenant
Colonel Edgar A. Gabia, Commanding Officer of the 14th Infantry
(Avenger) Battalion, and Police Colonel Dioniso Dela Cruz Apaz Jr,
Provincial Director, Leyte, Police Provincial Office.
The SIPSC declaration was
highlighted by the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and
Pledge of Commitment, as well as the release of white doves which
symbolizes peace and new beginnings.
Mayor Cari expressed his
town's gratitude to all stakeholders who were instrumental in
achieving the state of SIPSC in Baybay City. He emphasized that this
milestone paves the way for further progress in the city, enhancing
the quality of life for its constituents. The Philippine Army,
Philippine National Police, and the DILG reaffirmed their strong
support and commitment to maintain stable peace and security in
Baybay City.
Brigadier General Vestuir
commended the city of Baybay and other stakeholders for their
unwavering support and commitment in upholding a safe and peaceful
environment.
BGen Vestuir also
emphasized the cooperation and efforts of local government entities
and their communities in achieving SIPSC. "The declaration of Baybay
City as a stable internal peace and security condition city
signified our hard-earned victory of winning the peace in which some
of us offered the ultimate sacrifice to achieve. Achieving SIPSC is
just a start of a more brighter and progressive City for Baybayanons”,
Vestuir concluded.