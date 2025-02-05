CARD RBI opens its 39th branch in Zamboanga del Norte

By EDRIAN B. BANANIA

February 5, 2025

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD MRI Rizal Bank, Inc. (CARD RBI), a microfinance oriented-rural bank under CARD MRI opened its 39th branch in Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte on January 20, 2025.

“This event marks more than just the opening of a new branch; it signifies the opening of new doors to opportunities that will better serve communities, especially those facing social and economic challenges, as well as MSMEs. We aim to provide financial and non-financial products and services,” said CARD RBI President and CEO Ms. Lyneth Derequito.

According to the 2020 LGU Households Survey, Sindangan has a total household population of 26,068, with an average household size of 4.3. CARD RBI Sindangan Branch is now ready to meet the banking needs of the local communities, particularly the microentrepreneurs.

Sindangan is known for its thriving agribusiness sector, which includes fish and seaweed processing. These industries play a vital role in the economy of Zamboanga del Norte, a province recognized for its diverse agribusiness activities, such as coconut oil milling, wood processing, and rubber production.

“We are committed to reaching more communities and MSMEs through branch expansion. Our goal is to offer essential services and implement community-based development programs to address the various needs of the people,” Chairman of the Board Mr. Aristeo A. Dequito said.

CARD RBI caters to various financial needs of its clients as it offers a wide range of banking products and services such as micro and SME loans, savings, and remittance services to ensure that all socioeconomically challenged families in the country have access to affordable and quality financial services.

The opening ceremony was attended by CARD MRI Rizal Bank President and CEO Ms. Lyneth L. Derequito, CARD RBI Executive Vice President Ms. Juliana B. De Leon, together with Chairman of the Board Mr. Aristeo A. Dequito, CARD RBI Former President and Board Director Ms. Elma B. Valenzuela, Sindangan Mayor Hon. Rosendo “Dodoy” S. Labadlabad, Vice Mayor Hon. Nilo Boy Sy, and other CARD MRI officers and staff.

This new branch is part of CARD RBI's mission to promote financial inclusion in the country. The new branch is located in Poblacion, Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte.