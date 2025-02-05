CARD RBI opens its 39th
branch in Zamboanga del Norte
By
EDRIAN B. BANANIA
February 5, 2025
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD MRI Rizal Bank, Inc. (CARD RBI), a microfinance oriented-rural
bank under CARD MRI opened its 39th branch in Sindangan, Zamboanga
del Norte on January 20, 2025.
“This event marks more
than just the opening of a new branch; it signifies the opening of
new doors to opportunities that will better serve communities,
especially those facing social and economic challenges, as well as
MSMEs. We aim to provide financial and non-financial products and
services,” said CARD RBI President and CEO Ms. Lyneth Derequito.
According to the 2020 LGU
Households Survey, Sindangan has a total household population of
26,068, with an average household size of 4.3. CARD RBI Sindangan
Branch is now ready to meet the banking needs of the local
communities, particularly the microentrepreneurs.
Sindangan is known for its
thriving agribusiness sector, which includes fish and seaweed
processing. These industries play a vital role in the economy of
Zamboanga del Norte, a province recognized for its diverse
agribusiness activities, such as coconut oil milling, wood
processing, and rubber production.
“We are committed to
reaching more communities and MSMEs through branch expansion. Our
goal is to offer essential services and implement community-based
development programs to address the various needs of the people,”
Chairman of the Board Mr. Aristeo A. Dequito said.
The Bank
CARD RBI caters to various
financial needs of its clients as it offers a wide range of banking
products and services such as micro and SME loans, savings, and
remittance services to ensure that all socioeconomically challenged
families in the country have access to affordable and quality
financial services.
The opening ceremony was
attended by CARD MRI Rizal Bank President and CEO Ms. Lyneth L.
Derequito, CARD RBI Executive Vice President Ms. Juliana B. De Leon,
together with Chairman of the Board Mr. Aristeo A. Dequito, CARD RBI
Former President and Board Director Ms. Elma B. Valenzuela,
Sindangan Mayor Hon. Rosendo “Dodoy” S. Labadlabad, Vice Mayor Hon.
Nilo Boy Sy, and other CARD MRI officers and staff.
This new branch is part of
CARD RBI's mission to promote financial inclusion in the country.
The new branch is located in Poblacion, Sindangan, Zamboanga del
Norte.
As of December 2024, CARD
RBI has grown significantly with over P7.5 billion in assets and
more than 330 offices nationwide, serving over 820,000 clients.