Pre-construction conference of DPWH Samar 2nd DEO together with the contractors

By MARK ERROLD G. PABUA
February 12, 2025

CATBALOGAN CITY, Samar – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO), led by District Engineer Herminio V. Gulmatico, conducted a Pre-Construction Conference with contractors to ensure the smooth and efficient implementation of upcoming infrastructure projects in the district.

The meeting served as a platform for discussing project guidelines, construction schedules, quality control measures, and compliance with DPWH standards.

DE Gulmatico emphasized the importance of timely project completion and adherence to specifications to uphold the integrity of government infrastructure projects.

Contractors were reminded of their responsibilities, including safety protocols, environmental considerations, project timelines, technical specifications, quality control measures, coordination with stakeholders and compliance with DPWH standards. The DPWH Samar 2nd DEO also underscored the need for transparency and accountability in project execution.

The DPWH Samar 2nd DEO remains committed to transparent and accountable project implementation to benefit the people of Samar. This pre-construction conference is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration between DPWH and contractors in achieving infrastructure excellence.

 

 