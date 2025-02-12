Pre-construction
conference of DPWH Samar 2nd DEO together with the contractors
By
MARK ERROLD G. PABUA
February 12, 2025
CATBALOGAN CITY, Samar
– The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd
District Engineering Office (DEO), led by District Engineer Herminio
V. Gulmatico, conducted a Pre-Construction Conference with
contractors to ensure the smooth and efficient implementation of
upcoming infrastructure projects in the district.
The meeting served as a
platform for discussing project guidelines, construction schedules,
quality control measures, and compliance with DPWH standards.
DE Gulmatico emphasized
the importance of timely project completion and adherence to
specifications to uphold the integrity of government infrastructure
projects.
Contractors were reminded
of their responsibilities, including safety protocols, environmental
considerations, project timelines, technical specifications, quality
control measures, coordination with stakeholders and compliance with
DPWH standards. The DPWH Samar 2nd DEO also underscored the need for
transparency and accountability in project execution.
The DPWH Samar 2nd DEO
remains committed to transparent and accountable project
implementation to benefit the people of Samar. This pre-construction
conference is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration
between DPWH and contractors in achieving infrastructure excellence.