Maasin City - first LGU in Visayas to integrate National ID Authentication Services

Press Release

July 9, 2025

MAASIN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services Office VIII (PSA RSSO 8) extends its warmest congratulations to the Local Government of Maasin City, Southern Leyte, for successfully integrating the National ID Authentication Services (NIDAS) into the Records Verification System (RVS) of their City Civil Registry Office (CCRO). This remarkable achievement makes Maasin City the first in the Visayas regions and the second nationwide to implement this integration.

A Ceremonial Signing of the Subscription Contract (SubCon) between PSA and LGU Maasin City took place on 24 June 2025. Key PSA officials, including Deputy National Statistician (DNS) Rosalinda P. Bautista, OIC National Statistician Atty. Henedine P. Palabras, and Government Service Use Case Division Chief Oliver P. Chancoco, were in attendance. Hon. City Councilor Mikhael Leonardo V. Mercado signed the contract on behalf of City Mayor Hon. Nacional V. Mercado, with LGU Data Protection Officer Albert J. Maña as a witness.