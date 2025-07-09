Maasin City - first LGU
in Visayas to integrate National ID Authentication Services
Press Release
July 9, 2025
MAASIN CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services Office
VIII (PSA RSSO 8) extends its warmest congratulations to the Local
Government of Maasin City, Southern Leyte, for successfully
integrating the National ID Authentication Services (NIDAS) into the
Records Verification System (RVS) of their City Civil Registry
Office (CCRO). This remarkable achievement makes Maasin City the
first in the Visayas regions and the second nationwide to implement
this integration.
A Ceremonial Signing of
the Subscription Contract (SubCon) between PSA and LGU Maasin City
took place on 24 June 2025. Key PSA officials, including Deputy
National Statistician (DNS) Rosalinda P. Bautista, OIC National
Statistician Atty. Henedine P. Palabras, and Government Service Use
Case Division Chief Oliver P. Chancoco, were in attendance. Hon.
City Councilor Mikhael Leonardo V. Mercado signed the contract on
behalf of City Mayor Hon. Nacional V. Mercado, with LGU Data
Protection Officer Albert J. Maña as a witness.
PSA is deeply grateful for
the unwavering dedication of all parties involved in this
partnership. NIDAS is a crucial tool for streamlining transactions
and combating fraud within the CCRO's processes. Currently, LGU
Maasin City is the first in Eastern Visayas to integrate NIDAS, and
PSA encourages other government units and relying parties to utilize
this free system. We are committed to assisting with onboarding
requirements and providing technical sessions, particularly for
those with stand-alone systems ready for integration.