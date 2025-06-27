Flood wall built to safeguard the community of Pagsanghan, Samar

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

June 27, 2025

CALBAYOG CITY – A flood control structure is recently built at Brgy. San Luis in the municipality of Pagsanghan, Samar under FY 2024 of the General Appropriations Act (GAA) with a total contract amount of P29.67 million.

The structure spans 170 linear meters and height of three (3) meters with walkway and parapet wall built along it.