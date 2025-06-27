Flood wall built to
safeguard the community of Pagsanghan, Samar
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
June 27, 2025
CALBAYOG CITY – A
flood control structure is recently built at Brgy. San Luis in the
municipality of Pagsanghan, Samar under FY 2024 of the General
Appropriations Act (GAA) with a total contract amount of P29.67
million.
The structure spans 170
linear meters and height of three (3) meters with walkway and
parapet wall built along it.
The flood mitigating
structure built along Pagsanghan River will prevent floodwaters from
inundating structures and infrastructures, minimizing damage to
property and reducing the risk to human life or lessen them. The
said river is an offshoot of Gandara River that is one of the major
rivers in Samar thus, the municipality of Pagsanghan is prone to
flooding.