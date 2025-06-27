Flood wall built to safeguard the community of Pagsanghan, Samar

News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Pagsanghan flood control project

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
June 27, 2025

CALBAYOG CITY – A flood control structure is recently built at Brgy. San Luis in the municipality of Pagsanghan, Samar under FY 2024 of the General Appropriations Act (GAA) with a total contract amount of P29.67 million.

The structure spans 170 linear meters and height of three (3) meters with walkway and parapet wall built along it.

The flood mitigating structure built along Pagsanghan River will prevent floodwaters from inundating structures and infrastructures, minimizing damage to property and reducing the risk to human life or lessen them. The said river is an offshoot of Gandara River that is one of the major rivers in Samar thus, the municipality of Pagsanghan is prone to flooding.

 

 