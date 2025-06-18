The Lord’s Prayer
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
June 18, 2025
IN the Gospel of St.
Matthew (6,7-15), the Lord’s Prayer or what is commonly known as The
Our Father is given after Christ warned the people to avoid babbling
when praying. He offered the Lord’s Prayer as the proper way to
pray.
This is a good reminder
for all of us to pause from time to time to see if indeed when we
pray the vocal prayers, like this one or the other very popular one
of the “Hail Mary,” we really would do them from the heart, meaning
what we say, and attaining a real connection with Our Lord or with
the Blessed Mother.
We cannot deny that we
have the strong tendency to fall into routine and into simply
repeating the words while our mind and heart are somewhere else or
are simply blank. We need to be strongly guarded against this
tendency of ours.
As the Catechism of the
Catholic Church tells us, the Lord’s Prayer is “the summary of the
whole Gospel.” It is considered as the fundamental Christian prayer,
entrusted by Christ to his disciples, and now to us.
As the summary of the
whole Gospel, the Lord’s Prayer covers everything that we Christians
believe, making it a complete expression of our faith. And thus, it
is also considered as the prayer of the entire Church, especially
during the Holy Mass, where all the petitions and intercessions
mentioned in the liturgy are connected.
That it starts with “Our
Father” emphasizes the shared fatherhood of God for all Christians,
whatever may be our differences. It calls for unity despite our
unavoidable differences and conflicts in our earthly affairs.
One very significant part
of that prayer is its emphasis on forgiveness both from God and from
one another. It highlights the importance of having the will of God
being followed and lived by us here on earth.
For us to pray properly,
it would be good to find a comfortable place where we can focus and
feel comfortable. This can be a corner in a church or some quiet
place or where there is some calm and beautiful connection with
nature.
It’s also important that
we prepare our mind and heart so that they can have the proper focus
on God. This can be done by paying attention to the words of the
prayer and their meaning. It would also be good be if we can connect
the words of the prayer with our thoughts and feeling. Thus, some
moments of meditative consideration of the words would be most
appropriate.
If done in a group, the
Lord’s Prayer and other vocal prayers can truly become a very
powerful tool where our praises and supplications can assume a
tremendous effect on everyone. We can also add that we should feel
free to add our very own personal expressions of prayer, showing how
involved we are in our prayers.
If we carry out these
indications regularly, we can really say that we are praying
properly which should lead us to an increased faith, a deeper
relationship with God, a sense of peace and even physical and
psychological well-being. It can also help us in our
decision-making, emotional healing, and a stronger sense of purpose.
Indeed, it can help in alleviating stress and anxiety since prayer
gives us a sense of support and hope.
Our spiritual and
Christian life would be more consistently lived, and our gradual
transformation into “another Christ” takes place, aligning our
desires and thinking with God’s will.