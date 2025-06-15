8ID deals another blow
to EVRPC in an encounter in Eastern Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
June 15, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine
Army, dealt another blow to the Eastern Visayas Regional Party
Committee (EVRPC) following a firefight that resulted on the death
of a Communist New People’s Army Terrorist (CNT) member on June 15,
2025, in the hinterlands of Sitio Bagong Bario, Barangay Pinanag-an,
Borongan City, Eastern Samar.
The encounter occurred
amid focused military operations initiated by the 63rd Infantry
“Innovator” Battalion in response to reports from concerned local
residents on the presence of armed individuals lurking around the
area demanding food. This resulted to a 15-minute firefight with CNT
members, believed to be members of the Remnants of Sub-Regional
Committee Sesame, EVRPC.
After the encounter, a
body of the CNT member, identified as Jomar Discar alias Guimo/Bobby
was abandoned by his fleeing comrades. Troops also seized several
war materials including one M653 rifle, five short magazines,
bandolier, three back packs, and other subversive documents.
Meanwhile, Brigadier
General Noel A Vestuir, Commander of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless)
Brigade, Philippine Army, while condoles to the deceased's family
members, reiterates his firm statement to the remaining active
members of the SRC Sesame to abandon the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG)
or else suffer the same fate with their comrade.
“We were serious when we
issued the ultimatum for them to abandon the armed struggle and we
are just getting started. Expect that we will be relentless in our
combat operations in the following days. Hahalughugin namin ang
kagubatan sa Eastern Samar para tugisin kayo. Enough is enough, the
people in our community have suffered long from your abuse and
deception. Kaya ngayon palang sumuko na kayo habang may oras pa,”
said Brig. Gen. Vestuir.
Major General Adonis Ariel
G Orio, Commander, 8ID, regarded the operation as a result of
intensified community collaboration.
“Ang pakikiisa ng mga
mamamayan sa hangarin ng Philippine Army is a concrete proof that
people are rejecting the ideals and propaganda of the terrorists who
are corrupting the communities we serve and protect. The people are
no longer silent about the CTG’s extortions, and we in the
Philippine Army are actively listening and taking actions," Maj.
Gen. Orio stressed.
Maj. Gen. Orio urged the
public to continue reporting suspicious activities in their
communities and called on remaining members of the CTGs to surrender
and avail the National Amnesty Program under the Enhanced
Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).
“I thank the people for
their support in our mission to put an end to this dilemma. Our
vision of a more progressive Eastern Visayas now comes closer to
reality, and we credit this success to the people as well,” Maj.
Gen. Orio added.
The government troops is
now coordinating with local government units for the facilitation of
the burial assistance for the killed CNT.