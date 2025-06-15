8ID deals another blow to EVRPC in an encounter in Eastern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

June 15, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army, dealt another blow to the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) following a firefight that resulted on the death of a Communist New People’s Army Terrorist (CNT) member on June 15, 2025, in the hinterlands of Sitio Bagong Bario, Barangay Pinanag-an, Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

The encounter occurred amid focused military operations initiated by the 63rd Infantry “Innovator” Battalion in response to reports from concerned local residents on the presence of armed individuals lurking around the area demanding food. This resulted to a 15-minute firefight with CNT members, believed to be members of the Remnants of Sub-Regional Committee Sesame, EVRPC.

After the encounter, a body of the CNT member, identified as Jomar Discar alias Guimo/Bobby was abandoned by his fleeing comrades. Troops also seized several war materials including one M653 rifle, five short magazines, bandolier, three back packs, and other subversive documents.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Noel A Vestuir, Commander of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, Philippine Army, while condoles to the deceased's family members, reiterates his firm statement to the remaining active members of the SRC Sesame to abandon the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) or else suffer the same fate with their comrade.

“We were serious when we issued the ultimatum for them to abandon the armed struggle and we are just getting started. Expect that we will be relentless in our combat operations in the following days. Hahalughugin namin ang kagubatan sa Eastern Samar para tugisin kayo. Enough is enough, the people in our community have suffered long from your abuse and deception. Kaya ngayon palang sumuko na kayo habang may oras pa,” said Brig. Gen. Vestuir.

Major General Adonis Ariel G Orio, Commander, 8ID, regarded the operation as a result of intensified community collaboration.

“Ang pakikiisa ng mga mamamayan sa hangarin ng Philippine Army is a concrete proof that people are rejecting the ideals and propaganda of the terrorists who are corrupting the communities we serve and protect. The people are no longer silent about the CTG’s extortions, and we in the Philippine Army are actively listening and taking actions," Maj. Gen. Orio stressed.

Maj. Gen. Orio urged the public to continue reporting suspicious activities in their communities and called on remaining members of the CTGs to surrender and avail the National Amnesty Program under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

“I thank the people for their support in our mission to put an end to this dilemma. Our vision of a more progressive Eastern Visayas now comes closer to reality, and we credit this success to the people as well,” Maj. Gen. Orio added.