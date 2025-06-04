6 Communist-Terrorist members neutralized, 7 firearms seized in Northern Samar clashes

By DPAO, 8ID PA

June 4, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Four Communist-New People’s Army Terrorists (CNT) were killed and three firearms were seized during a series of clashes with government troops in Barangay Nagoocan, Catubig, Northern Samar, on June 3.

Approximately 30 armed members from the Regional Guerrilla Unit and Sub-Regional Committee Arctic under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) were encountered during the Focused Military Operations.

The clash erupted following reports from local residents about the presence of armed men allegedly conducting extortion activities in the area.

Authorities are working to identify the slain rebels and are coordinating with local officials to notify their families.

On June 2, a day before the firefight, troops from the 20th Infantry Battalion discovered a cache of firearms and explosives in Barangay Roxas, Catubig, through the revelations of former rebels identified as alias “In-In,” the vice squad leader of Squad 1, Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit, Sub-Regional Committee Arctic, and alias “Bug-ot” of the Regional Guerrilla Unit, EVRPC, who surrendered to the authorities and are now under the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

Accordingly, said firearms were believed to have been stashed after an encounter at Barangay Sulitan, Catubig, on November 5, 2024.

Among the recovered items were two M14 rifles, one M16 rifles, one M653 rifle, three improvised hand grenades, ammunition magazines, a bandolier, a pistol holster and assorted medical paraphernalia.

Maj. Gen. Adonis Ariel G. Orio, commander of the 8th Infantry Division (8ID), praised the joint efforts of the government and its partners in addressing the root causes of insurgency and promoting peace in the region.

“When individuals who once fought against us now stand with us, it changes the narrative about our organization and our mission,” Orio said. “E-CLIP will continue to serve as our mission enabler – offering not just holistic integration and livelihood support, but a renewed purpose.”

He assured residents of Northern Samar and the rest of Eastern Visayas of the military’s unwavering commitment to peace and security, and encourage active CTG members to avail and take advantage of the National Amnesty Program offered by the government. They may coordinate with their relatives or local chief executives to arrange for their safe passage and formalize their application for amnesty.

“We in the government forces, as your frontliners, assure you that we will never falter in our mission,” he said. “We will not rest until every terrorist who preys upon innocent Filipinos is brought to justice.”