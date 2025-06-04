6 Communist-Terrorist
members neutralized, 7 firearms seized in Northern Samar clashes
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
June 4, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Four Communist-New People’s Army Terrorists (CNT) were
killed and three firearms were seized during a series of clashes
with government troops in Barangay Nagoocan, Catubig, Northern Samar,
on June 3.
Approximately 30 armed
members from the Regional Guerrilla Unit and Sub-Regional Committee
Arctic under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC)
were encountered during the Focused Military Operations.
The clash erupted
following reports from local residents about the presence of armed
men allegedly conducting extortion activities in the area.
Authorities are working to
identify the slain rebels and are coordinating with local officials
to notify their families.
On June 2, a day before
the firefight, troops from the 20th Infantry Battalion discovered a
cache of firearms and explosives in Barangay Roxas, Catubig, through
the revelations of former rebels identified as alias “In-In,” the
vice squad leader of Squad 1, Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit,
Sub-Regional Committee Arctic, and alias “Bug-ot” of the Regional
Guerrilla Unit, EVRPC, who surrendered to the authorities and are
now under the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration
Program (E-CLIP).
Accordingly, said firearms
were believed to have been stashed after an encounter at Barangay
Sulitan, Catubig, on November 5, 2024.
Among the recovered items
were two M14 rifles, one M16 rifles, one M653 rifle, three
improvised hand grenades, ammunition magazines, a bandolier, a
pistol holster and assorted medical paraphernalia.
Maj. Gen. Adonis Ariel G.
Orio, commander of the 8th Infantry Division (8ID), praised the
joint efforts of the government and its partners in addressing the
root causes of insurgency and promoting peace in the region.
“When individuals who once
fought against us now stand with us, it changes the narrative about
our organization and our mission,” Orio said. “E-CLIP will continue
to serve as our mission enabler – offering not just holistic
integration and livelihood support, but a renewed purpose.”
He assured residents of
Northern Samar and the rest of Eastern Visayas of the military’s
unwavering commitment to peace and security, and encourage active
CTG members to avail and take advantage of the National Amnesty
Program offered by the government. They may coordinate with their
relatives or local chief executives to arrange for their safe
passage and formalize their application for amnesty.
“We in the government
forces, as your frontliners, assure you that we will never falter in
our mission,” he said. “We will not rest until every terrorist who
preys upon innocent Filipinos is brought to justice.”
Maj. Gen. Orio added that
despite the atrocities committed by the armed group, the four slain
individuals will be given a decent burial through coordination with
the local government of Catubig, in accordance with the Army’s
respect for human dignity and compliance to International
Humanitarian Law.