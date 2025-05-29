International Day of Action
for Women’s Health:
Women’s
health is a right, not a privilege: Resist privatization, fight for
free quality healthcare!
By
GABRIELA Philippines
May 29, 2025
MANILA – On the
International Day of Action for Women’s Health, GABRIELA Philippines
joins women around the world in asserting that women’s health is a
fundamental right – not a commodity to be bought, sold, or denied.
In the Philippines, this right is under grave threat. The Marcos Jr.
administration continues a dangerous legacy of slashing budgets for
public health services while abdicating its constitutional
responsibility to protect the people’s welfare – passing this
mandate instead to private, profit-hungry corporations, who in turn
squeeze ordinary Filipinos dry with the high costs of health care.
The Philippine public
health system has been hollowed out by years of privatization under
policies that prioritize public-private partnerships over direct
public investment. This is clearly illustrated in the 2025 national
expenditure program of the government, which saw the health
department get a meager share of 4%. This translates to even lower
funding for public hospitals and several key health programs like
the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated
Program. Meanwhile, PhilHealth – an insurance company tasked to
implement the state’s sham Universal Healthcare Law, that has
instead diverted billions of funds to private hospitals – received
zero funding, which effectively passed onto contributors the state’s
duty to ensure coverage of indigents and indirect contributors.
This deliberate defunding
and privatization of health care have dire consequences, especially
for Filipino women who are the primary caregivers in their families
and communities. As costs of medical care soar, women bear the brunt
– paying out of pocket for basic health needs of the family,
maternal care, medicines, and hospitalization. 2023 data from the
government shows the top health financing scheme in the country
being “household out-of-pocket expenses” more than government
schemes and programs. Filipino women in the family also often delay
or forego check-ups due to unaffordable consultation and diagnostic
fees, leading to worsened conditions.
The particular impacts on
women are stark, brutal, and alarming. Maternal mortality remains
high, with about 59 maternal deaths per month in 2024 as reported by
the Center for Women’s Resources (CWR). Maternal services remain
scant and unaffordable, as there are only 3,238 birthing homes
across the country – more than half of which are private facilities.
CWR also reports that the Philippines holds the top spot in Asia
with the most breast cancer-related deaths, while the country holds
the 3rd highest incidence of the disease in the region.
Additionally, about 22 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer
daily – a horrific figure that hardly comes close to the actual
number of women with this disease, as CWR notes that only 1% of the
54 million women in the country was screened in 2023. CWR further
revealed that 65% of cancer cases in the country do not get
diagnosed until its late stages where survival rate drops
significantly.
In other words, state
abandonment and the domination of private interests in health care
harm and even kill already vulnerable sectors of Filipino women.
GABRIELA asserts that health care is a state responsibility, not a
business opportunity. We demand increased public funding for health
services that will benefit women and the majority of the poor
Filipino people. On this day of global action, we stand firm:
Filipino women and the toiling Filipino masses deserve free and
accessible quality health care. We will not be silent as our health
and our lives are put on the line for profit.