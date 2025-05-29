World News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Communist terrorist killed in armed encounter in Samar

PH 2025 elections did not meet int’l standards for free, fair elections –Observer Mission Report

DPWH Samar 2nd DEO conducts cascading of Document Tracking System (DoTS)

Eight years since Marawi conflict, unresolved issues of displaced and missing people hamper lasting peace

PAGPARIG-ON: 8ID showcases resolute strength in massive military exercise

NMP reaffirms QMS with continued ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Engr. Pancito serves as resource speaker in Materials Testing Technology 2025

NAMFREL releases preliminary assessment of the 2025 National and Local Elections

 
InterServer Web Hosting and VPS

 

 

HWPL celebrates 12th founding anniversary worldwide

HWPL 12th founding anniversary

Press Release
May 29, 2025

MANILA – In celebration of the 12th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace, international peace NGO Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) brought together peace advocates, educators, and youth from the Philippines and other countries through a series of events promoting global unity and civic participation in peacebuilding.

Held simultaneously in 94 locations across 61 countries, including major cities in the Philippines, this year’s commemoration emphasized the shared responsibility of governments and citizens in realizing sustainable peace. The global movement traces its roots to May 25, 2013, when HWPL Chairman Lee Man-hee proclaimed the Declaration of World Peace before 30,000 youth in Seoul, calling for unity beyond borders through peace education and civic action.

Among the highlights was the Asia Peace Forum 2025 titled “Crash Landing on You: Understanding the South and North Korea Divide, Pursuing Peace on the Korean Peninsula” held online on May 24. Inspired by the popular Korean drama, the forum engaged peace leaders and scholars from the Philippines, South Korea, Indonesia, India, and Nepal in discussions centered on the roots of the divide, the impact of war on citizens from both sides, and the role of youth and civil society in building a future of peace.

Keynote speakers included Mr. Yoo Byeong-Chu, Chairman of Korean War Allied Nations Friendship Association and Ms. Hyeju Park, Deputy General Director of HWPL Asia.

"And I hope that peaceful unification will be achieved so that the tragedy of pointing guns among the same people will never happen again. I hope that international law for the cessation of war will be established so that our future generations will never experience the unspeakable tragedy again," said Chairman Yoo.

In Metro Manila, the peace celebration continued with the Poster Making Contest themed “The Future of Peace and Prosperity,” which gathered 88 young artists from the Philippines and Japan in a hybrid event. The awarding ceremony was held on May 24 at Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Pasig. Through the event, 13 promising young artists dedicated to promoting peace through creative expression as part of the Peace in Arts and Culture Group gathered. The group will hold regular sessions twice a month, with plans for a collaborative mural project in the coming months.

As an NGO with special consultative status under the UN ECOSOC, HWPL continues to promote peace through international law, interfaith harmony, and grassroots peace education. “This movement is not just a celebration – it is a call to action for citizens of all ages,” emphasized HWPL Chairman Lee. “Together, we must become messengers of peace.”

Capping off the Philippine commemorations, the municipality of Hinigaran, Negros Occidental also joined the global celebration through an event titled “Bunghay Reporma: Thanksgiving and Peace Declaration” with the theme “Together in Love, Peace, and Unity – We Build a Prosperous Hinigaran.” The community gave thanks for a peaceful democratic process and expressed solidarity with HWPL’s vision by officially declaring its commitment to peace. This heartfelt gathering is a testament to how local unity and civic participation can connect with global peace efforts, making Hinigaran a proud part of the worldwide story of hope, harmony, and collective progress.

 

 