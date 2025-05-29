HWPL celebrates 12th
founding anniversary worldwide
Press Release
May 29, 2025
MANILA – In
celebration of the 12th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of
World Peace, international peace NGO Heavenly Culture, World Peace,
Restoration of Light (HWPL) brought together peace advocates,
educators, and youth from the Philippines and other countries
through a series of events promoting global unity and civic
participation in peacebuilding.
Held simultaneously in 94
locations across 61 countries, including major cities in the
Philippines, this year’s commemoration emphasized the shared
responsibility of governments and citizens in realizing sustainable
peace. The global movement traces its roots to May 25, 2013, when
HWPL Chairman Lee Man-hee proclaimed the Declaration of World Peace
before 30,000 youth in Seoul, calling for unity beyond borders
through peace education and civic action.
Among the highlights was
the Asia Peace Forum 2025 titled “Crash Landing on You:
Understanding the South and North Korea Divide, Pursuing Peace on
the Korean Peninsula” held online on May 24. Inspired by the popular
Korean drama, the forum engaged peace leaders and scholars from the
Philippines, South Korea, Indonesia, India, and Nepal in discussions
centered on the roots of the divide, the impact of war on citizens
from both sides, and the role of youth and civil society in building
a future of peace.
Keynote speakers included
Mr. Yoo Byeong-Chu, Chairman of Korean War Allied Nations Friendship
Association and Ms. Hyeju Park, Deputy General Director of HWPL
Asia.
"And I hope that peaceful
unification will be achieved so that the tragedy of pointing guns
among the same people will never happen again. I hope that
international law for the cessation of war will be established so
that our future generations will never experience the unspeakable
tragedy again," said Chairman Yoo.
In Metro Manila, the peace
celebration continued with the Poster Making Contest themed “The
Future of Peace and Prosperity,” which gathered 88 young artists
from the Philippines and Japan in a hybrid event. The awarding
ceremony was held on May 24 at Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Pasig.
Through the event, 13 promising young artists dedicated to promoting
peace through creative expression as part of the Peace in Arts and
Culture Group gathered. The group will hold regular sessions twice a
month, with plans for a collaborative mural project in the coming
months.
As an NGO with special
consultative status under the UN ECOSOC, HWPL continues to promote
peace through international law, interfaith harmony, and grassroots
peace education. “This movement is not just a celebration – it is a
call to action for citizens of all ages,” emphasized HWPL Chairman
Lee. “Together, we must become messengers of peace.”
Capping off the Philippine
commemorations, the municipality of Hinigaran, Negros Occidental
also joined the global celebration through an event titled “Bunghay
Reporma: Thanksgiving and Peace Declaration” with the theme
“Together in Love, Peace, and Unity – We Build a Prosperous
Hinigaran.” The community gave thanks for a peaceful democratic
process and expressed solidarity with HWPL’s vision by officially
declaring its commitment to peace. This heartfelt gathering is a
testament to how local unity and civic participation can connect
with global peace efforts, making Hinigaran a proud part of the
worldwide story of hope, harmony, and collective progress.