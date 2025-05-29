HWPL celebrates 12th founding anniversary worldwide

May 29, 2025

MANILA – In celebration of the 12th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace, international peace NGO Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) brought together peace advocates, educators, and youth from the Philippines and other countries through a series of events promoting global unity and civic participation in peacebuilding.

Held simultaneously in 94 locations across 61 countries, including major cities in the Philippines, this year’s commemoration emphasized the shared responsibility of governments and citizens in realizing sustainable peace. The global movement traces its roots to May 25, 2013, when HWPL Chairman Lee Man-hee proclaimed the Declaration of World Peace before 30,000 youth in Seoul, calling for unity beyond borders through peace education and civic action.

Among the highlights was the Asia Peace Forum 2025 titled “Crash Landing on You: Understanding the South and North Korea Divide, Pursuing Peace on the Korean Peninsula” held online on May 24. Inspired by the popular Korean drama, the forum engaged peace leaders and scholars from the Philippines, South Korea, Indonesia, India, and Nepal in discussions centered on the roots of the divide, the impact of war on citizens from both sides, and the role of youth and civil society in building a future of peace.

Keynote speakers included Mr. Yoo Byeong-Chu, Chairman of Korean War Allied Nations Friendship Association and Ms. Hyeju Park, Deputy General Director of HWPL Asia.

"And I hope that peaceful unification will be achieved so that the tragedy of pointing guns among the same people will never happen again. I hope that international law for the cessation of war will be established so that our future generations will never experience the unspeakable tragedy again," said Chairman Yoo.

In Metro Manila, the peace celebration continued with the Poster Making Contest themed “The Future of Peace and Prosperity,” which gathered 88 young artists from the Philippines and Japan in a hybrid event. The awarding ceremony was held on May 24 at Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Pasig. Through the event, 13 promising young artists dedicated to promoting peace through creative expression as part of the Peace in Arts and Culture Group gathered. The group will hold regular sessions twice a month, with plans for a collaborative mural project in the coming months.

As an NGO with special consultative status under the UN ECOSOC, HWPL continues to promote peace through international law, interfaith harmony, and grassroots peace education. “This movement is not just a celebration – it is a call to action for citizens of all ages,” emphasized HWPL Chairman Lee. “Together, we must become messengers of peace.”