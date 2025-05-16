NMP reaffirms QMS with
continued ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Press Release
May 16, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) has successfully maintained its
ISO 9001:2015 Certification following the successful completion of
the 1st Surveillance Audit conducted by SOCOTEC Certification
International Philippines at its main office in Tacloban City and
liaison office in Makati City on May 16, 2025.
The audit team, composed
of Capt. Arcel T. Andres and Capt. Nicanor B. Altares, assessed
NMP’s quality procedures, manuals, and systems documentation against
the ISO 9001:2015 standard. Utilizing the 3P Methodology – People,
Paper, and Physical Environment – they evaluated the agency’s
compliance with its Quality Management System (QMS) through
interviews with process owners and internal auditors, review of
documented information, and inspection of facilities and equipment.
Capt. Nicanor Altares
commended the NMP for its exemplary records management practices and
lauded the process owners for their comprehensive knowledge and
understanding of their respective areas. He also expressed gratitude
for the full cooperation extended by the process owners throughout
the audit activity.
Executive Director Victor
A. Del Rosario conveyed his appreciation to the external auditors
from both NMP Manila and Tacloban for their meticulous scrutiny and
attention to detail during the evaluation of NMP's processes and
operations. He emphasized NMP's unwavering commitment to pursuing
excellence, acknowledging that there is always room for improvement,
and reaffirmed the organization's dedication to continually
enhancing the performance of its services.
Following a comprehensive
external audit, SOCOTEC Certification Philippines, Inc. formally
acknowledged NMP’s successful implementation of the ISO 9001:2015
QMS standards. The audit confirmed NMP's adherence to international
standards, reflecting the organization's commitment to excellence in
maritime training and research.
Based on the audit
findings, SOCOTEC recommended NMP for continued ISO 9001:2015
certification, reinforcing the institution's dedication to
delivering high-quality services and its ongoing pursuit of
organizational improvement.
This recognition
underscores NMP's role in advancing the competencies of Filipino
seafarers and contributing to the maritime industry's development
through rigorous quality management practices.
As an agency committed to
the continuous development of Filipino seafarers, maintaining the
ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System (QMS)
reaffirms NMP’s dedication to excellence and organizational
effectiveness. This achievement underscores the agency’s ongoing
relevance and capability in fulfilling its mandate to enhance the
competencies of Filipino seafarers and to conduct impactful research
that supports the advancement of the maritime industry.