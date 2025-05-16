NMP reaffirms QMS with continued ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Press Release

May 16, 2025

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) has successfully maintained its ISO 9001:2015 Certification following the successful completion of the 1st Surveillance Audit conducted by SOCOTEC Certification International Philippines at its main office in Tacloban City and liaison office in Makati City on May 16, 2025.

The audit team, composed of Capt. Arcel T. Andres and Capt. Nicanor B. Altares, assessed NMP’s quality procedures, manuals, and systems documentation against the ISO 9001:2015 standard. Utilizing the 3P Methodology – People, Paper, and Physical Environment – they evaluated the agency’s compliance with its Quality Management System (QMS) through interviews with process owners and internal auditors, review of documented information, and inspection of facilities and equipment.

Capt. Nicanor Altares commended the NMP for its exemplary records management practices and lauded the process owners for their comprehensive knowledge and understanding of their respective areas. He also expressed gratitude for the full cooperation extended by the process owners throughout the audit activity.

Executive Director Victor A. Del Rosario conveyed his appreciation to the external auditors from both NMP Manila and Tacloban for their meticulous scrutiny and attention to detail during the evaluation of NMP's processes and operations. He emphasized NMP's unwavering commitment to pursuing excellence, acknowledging that there is always room for improvement, and reaffirmed the organization's dedication to continually enhancing the performance of its services.

Following a comprehensive external audit, SOCOTEC Certification Philippines, Inc. formally acknowledged NMP’s successful implementation of the ISO 9001:2015 QMS standards. The audit confirmed NMP's adherence to international standards, reflecting the organization's commitment to excellence in maritime training and research.

Based on the audit findings, SOCOTEC recommended NMP for continued ISO 9001:2015 certification, reinforcing the institution's dedication to delivering high-quality services and its ongoing pursuit of organizational improvement.

This recognition underscores NMP's role in advancing the competencies of Filipino seafarers and contributing to the maritime industry's development through rigorous quality management practices.