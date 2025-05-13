News article
Philippine Army contributes to Global Congress on Chemical Security

2025 Global Congress Plenary Meeting on Chemical Security and Emerging Threats
CBRN Branch Chief, OACOCS Maj. Leonora D. Linga discusses The Military’s Role in Policy Development and Public-Private Partnerships during the INTERPOL-led 2025 Global Congress Plenary Meeting on Chemical Security and Emerging Threats at Amman, Jordan on May 5 to 8, 2025.

By OACPA
May 13, 2025

FORT BONIFACIO – The Philippine Army participated in the INTERPOL-led 2025 Global Congress Plenary Meeting on Chemical Security and Emerging Threats at Amman, Jordan on May 5 to 8, 2025.

Maj. Leonora D. Linga, Chief of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Branch, Office of the Army Chief Ordnance and Chemical Services, represented the Army, highlighting its role in CBRN defense. With the theme “Chemical Security in an Evolving World,” the event gathered experts from 102 countries to address chemical threats, regulatory challenges, and the risks associated with dual-use materials.

Maj. Linga, in her discussion presented “Bridging Military and Industry in Chemical Security: The Military’s Role in Policy Development and Public-Private Partnerships," emphasizing the Army’s role in national policy formulation and in shaping legislation, such as the recently enacted Chemical Weapons Prohibition Act on April 15, 2025 and in strengthening joint protocols with industry and enforcement agencies. “Chemical security is never the burden of one sector alone. Even the most complex chemical threats become manageable with good teamwork among the military, industry, and national and international stakeholders. Security is not about fear, it is about shared responsibility,” Maj. Linga remarked.

The Philippine Army remains steadfast in advancing proactive, collaborative, and intelligence-driven chemical security, upholding its commitment to national defense, global peace, and resilience.

 

 