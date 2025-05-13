Philippine Army
contributes to Global Congress on Chemical Security
|
CBRN
Branch Chief, OACOCS Maj. Leonora D. Linga discusses The
Military’s Role in Policy Development and Public-Private
Partnerships during the INTERPOL-led 2025 Global Congress
Plenary Meeting on Chemical Security and Emerging Threats at
Amman, Jordan on May 5 to 8, 2025.
By
OACPA
May 13, 2025
FORT BONIFACIO –
The Philippine Army participated in the INTERPOL-led 2025 Global
Congress Plenary Meeting on Chemical Security and Emerging Threats
at Amman, Jordan on May 5 to 8, 2025.
Maj. Leonora D. Linga,
Chief of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN)
Branch, Office of the Army Chief Ordnance and Chemical Services,
represented the Army, highlighting its role in CBRN defense. With
the theme “Chemical Security in an Evolving World,” the event
gathered experts from 102 countries to address chemical threats,
regulatory challenges, and the risks associated with dual-use
materials.
Maj. Linga, in her
discussion presented “Bridging Military and Industry in Chemical
Security: The Military’s Role in Policy Development and
Public-Private Partnerships," emphasizing the Army’s role in
national policy formulation and in shaping legislation, such as the
recently enacted Chemical Weapons Prohibition Act on April 15, 2025
and in strengthening joint protocols with industry and enforcement
agencies. “Chemical security is never the burden of one sector
alone. Even the most complex chemical threats become manageable with
good teamwork among the military, industry, and national and
international stakeholders. Security is not about fear, it is about
shared responsibility,” Maj. Linga remarked.
The Philippine Army
remains steadfast in advancing proactive, collaborative, and
intelligence-driven chemical security, upholding its commitment to
national defense, global peace, and resilience.