Highest ever 28 Philippine cities join WWF’s One Planet Cities (OPC) program in 10th anniversary

By WWF-Philippines

April 29, 2025

QUEZON CITY – The highest-ever number of cities are joining WWF-Philippines’ One Planet Cities (OPC) program marking a significant growth in the Philippines urban sustainability movement since it started 10 years ago.

“We are seeing an almost double growth in the number of cities that joined the program, from 15 cities in the 2023-2024 cycle to 28 in the 2025-2026 cycle. This is the highest number of cities in the Philippines that are making a strong commitment to sustainable urban development,” Atty. Gia Ibay, Climate and Energy Programme (CEP) Head, said in a statement.

“The increasing number of cities that are recognizing the importance of reducing their greenhouse gas emissions and advocating for sustainable development is a clear sign. The call for all sectors to unite and take action for the climate is not just a necessity, but an urgent one, especially now as we mark our 10th anniversary,” she added.

Of the 28 cities leading the charge, 17 are returning, while 11 are joining for the first time.

Luzon: Returning - Baguio City, Batangas City, Legazpi City, Makati City, Malolos City, Naga City, Puerto Princesa City, San Fernando City (La Union), Santa Rosa City. New - Balanga City, Calapan City, Carmona City, Laoag City, Ligao City, Tayabas City.

Visayas: Returning - Catbalogan City, La Carlota City, Ormoc City, San Carlos City (Negros Occidental). New - Bacolod City, Iloilo City..

Mindanao: Returning - Cagayan de Oro City, Davao City, Dipolog City, Tagum City. New - Butuan City, Island Garden City of Samal, Oroquieta City.

The significant increase in the number of participating cities was helped in part by the support of the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP), which endorsed the OPC program to its member cities. The LCP's endorsement has been instrumental in spreading awareness and encouraging more cities to join the program, demonstrating the power of collaboration in driving sustainable urban development.

Since 2015, WWF-Philippines has been implementing the global WWF OPC program and its flagship One Planet City Challenge (OPCC) – a biennial, global challenge that assists cities to act as transformation catalysts, implementing integrated and inclusive plans in line with the 1.5°C, while ensuring urban climate resilience and unlocking individual and collective climate actions. OPCC is the longest and largest friendly competition since 2011, engaging a total of 900 cities all over the globe.

“A decade into the OPC journey in the Philippines, we are inspired by the continued commitment of our partner cities and we are proud to witness more cities stepping up to lead climate action. Urban areas are significant in the reduction of carbon emissions while fostering collaboration with stakeholders and governments, which is vital in driving inclusive, adaptive, and science-based climate solutions at the local level,” Imee Bellen, Project Manager of One Planet Cities, said.

For OPCC, all participating cities will report their climate actions, strategies, and data through a standardized international platform, which is reviewed by WWF and compared against good-practice, climate-action-planning criteria guided by the OPCC Assessment Framework.

Each participating city will then receive a tailor-made “Strategic Feedback Report,” which shows the city’s climate journey, its alignment with the Paris Agreement, the alignment of the city’s goals and targets versus their actual initiatives, and providing further recommendations on the most effective actions to meet such targets.

A “Localized Feedback Assessment Report” that takes into consideration the national context, including policies, geographical location, and financial viability, will be provided by WWF-Philippines, with the assistance of the ICLEI Southeast Asia Secretariat (ICLEI-SEAS).

A key addition to this 2025-2026 cycle is the launch of WWF’s Strategic Support Program (SSP) – a new initiative designed to provide cities with structured learning opportunities and guidance to strengthen their climate strategies. Through a dynamic mix of webinars, practical guides, and group-based coaching, the SSP will equip cities with tools and insights to help them develop, communicate, and track science-based climate action.

Locally, WWF-Philippines will also deliver relevant activities to assist cities in reporting climate data and improving local climate plans and actions. This support will be provided through a series of capacity-building workshops and consultations throughout the two-year local implementation of the program.