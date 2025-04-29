Highest ever 28
Philippine cities join WWF’s One Planet Cities (OPC) program in 10th
anniversary
By
WWF-Philippines
April 29, 2025
QUEZON CITY – The
highest-ever number of cities are joining WWF-Philippines’ One
Planet Cities (OPC) program marking a significant growth in the
Philippines urban sustainability movement since it started 10 years
ago.
“We are seeing an almost
double growth in the number of cities that joined the program, from
15 cities in the 2023-2024 cycle to 28 in the 2025-2026 cycle. This
is the highest number of cities in the Philippines that are making a
strong commitment to sustainable urban development,” Atty. Gia Ibay,
Climate and Energy Programme (CEP) Head, said in a statement.
“The increasing number of
cities that are recognizing the importance of reducing their
greenhouse gas emissions and advocating for sustainable development
is a clear sign. The call for all sectors to unite and take action
for the climate is not just a necessity, but an urgent one,
especially now as we mark our 10th anniversary,” she added.
Of the 28 cities leading
the charge, 17 are returning, while 11 are joining for the first
time.
Luzon: Returning - Baguio
City, Batangas City, Legazpi City, Makati City, Malolos City, Naga
City, Puerto Princesa City, San Fernando City (La Union), Santa Rosa
City. New - Balanga City, Calapan City, Carmona City, Laoag City,
Ligao City, Tayabas City.
Visayas: Returning -
Catbalogan City, La Carlota City, Ormoc City, San Carlos City (Negros
Occidental). New - Bacolod City, Iloilo City..
Mindanao: Returning -
Cagayan de Oro City, Davao City, Dipolog City, Tagum City. New -
Butuan City, Island Garden City of Samal, Oroquieta City.
The significant increase
in the number of participating cities was helped in part by the
support of the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP), which
endorsed the OPC program to its member cities. The LCP's endorsement
has been instrumental in spreading awareness and encouraging more
cities to join the program, demonstrating the power of collaboration
in driving sustainable urban development.
Since 2015, WWF-Philippines
has been implementing the global WWF OPC program and its flagship
One Planet City Challenge (OPCC) – a biennial, global challenge that
assists cities to act as transformation catalysts, implementing
integrated and inclusive plans in line with the 1.5°C, while
ensuring urban climate resilience and unlocking individual and
collective climate actions. OPCC is the longest and largest friendly
competition since 2011, engaging a total of 900 cities all over the
globe.
“A decade into the OPC
journey in the Philippines, we are inspired by the continued
commitment of our partner cities and we are proud to witness more
cities stepping up to lead climate action. Urban areas are
significant in the reduction of carbon emissions while fostering
collaboration with stakeholders and governments, which is vital in
driving inclusive, adaptive, and science-based climate solutions at
the local level,” Imee Bellen, Project Manager of One Planet Cities,
said.
For OPCC, all
participating cities will report their climate actions, strategies,
and data through a standardized international platform, which is
reviewed by WWF and compared against good-practice,
climate-action-planning criteria guided by the OPCC Assessment
Framework.
Each participating city
will then receive a tailor-made “Strategic Feedback Report,” which
shows the city’s climate journey, its alignment with the Paris
Agreement, the alignment of the city’s goals and targets versus
their actual initiatives, and providing further recommendations on
the most effective actions to meet such targets.
A “Localized Feedback
Assessment Report” that takes into consideration the national
context, including policies, geographical location, and financial
viability, will be provided by WWF-Philippines, with the assistance
of the ICLEI Southeast Asia Secretariat (ICLEI-SEAS).
A key addition to this
2025-2026 cycle is the launch of WWF’s Strategic Support Program (SSP)
– a new initiative designed to provide cities with structured
learning opportunities and guidance to strengthen their climate
strategies. Through a dynamic mix of webinars, practical guides, and
group-based coaching, the SSP will equip cities with tools and
insights to help them develop, communicate, and track science-based
climate action.
Locally, WWF-Philippines
will also deliver relevant activities to assist cities in reporting
climate data and improving local climate plans and actions. This
support will be provided through a series of capacity-building
workshops and consultations throughout the two-year local
implementation of the program.
Additional activities are
also planned to actively engage a diverse range of urban
stakeholders, including youth, educators, private organizations, and
city representatives. To kick off their 2025-2026 OPC engagement, a
workshop with these 28 Philippine cities will be conducted in the
3rd week of June.