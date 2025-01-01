PSA Leyte conducts CCRO
forum among Tacloban City LCRO personnel with key updates on civil
registration system and National ID policies
By
PSA-8
April 29,2025
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Local Civil Registry Office (LCRO) of Tacloban City, in coordination
with the Philippine Statistics Authority -Leyte Provincial
Statistical Office (PSA Leyte), successfully conducted the CCRO
Forum: Awareness on Relevant OCRG Issuances and Cascading of the
Administrative Petition for Correction Automated System (APCAS) &
Orientation on National ID Latest Issuances and Updates last 25
April 2025, at the LCRO-Tacloban Office.
The forum aimed to empower
local civil registration personnel by strengthening their
understanding of the latest Office of the Civil Registrar General (OCRG)
issuances and enhancing the implementation of the Administrative
Petition for Correction Automated System (APCAS). Additionally, it
served as a venue to cascade the updates and latest developments in
the implementation of the National Identification System.
The program opened with an
AVP presentation followed by a warm welcome message from Ms. Imelda
A. Roa, City Civil Registrar of Tacloban City, who highlighted the
importance of keeping the registry personnel well-informed of policy
changes and technological innovations, particularly in improving the
accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility of civil registration
services.
Ms. Vianey Marie D. Almia,
Administrative Officer I of PSA Leyte, led the session on relevant
OCRG issuances and APCAS, providing insights into how the system
simplifies the processing of administrative corrections in civil
registry documents. She later returned to deliver the event's
closing message.
Meanwhile, Mr. Rodolfo R.
Novillo, Jr., Registration Officer II of PSA Leyte, delivered a
comprehensive presentation on the latest developments in the
National ID system. His presentation covered several key areas,
including the ongoing rebranding of the National ID to improve
public recognition and trust, the acceptance of various ID formats –
physical, paper-printed, and digital – as valid proofs of identity,
and the nationwide rollout of authentication services aimed at
facilitating secure and reliable identity verification in both
public and private transactions.
Mr. Novillo also
highlighted the critical importance of integrating civil registry
services with the National ID system to streamline identity
management and ensure a more unified and efficient public service
delivery.
To support a wider public
awareness campaign, National ID informational leaflets were
distributed to all participants. These materials aim to further
educate communities on the benefits, usage, and processes involved
in the National ID system, as part of the government’s larger push
toward inclusive, accessible, and secure identity verification for
all Filipinos.
The event concluded with
an open forum, where participants actively engaged the resource
speakers through questions and feedback – demonstrating their strong
commitment to enhancing civil registration services in the city.
This initiative is part of a broader national effort to modernize
and harmonize civil registration systems and align them with
National ID policies, ensuring consistency, efficiency, and
inclusivity in identity management. It also aims to equip local
registrars with the necessary tools and knowledge to meet the
changing needs of the public.