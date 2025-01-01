PSA Leyte conducts CCRO forum among Tacloban City LCRO personnel with key updates on civil registration system and National ID policies

By PSA-8

April 29,2025

TACLOBAN CITY – The Local Civil Registry Office (LCRO) of Tacloban City, in coordination with the Philippine Statistics Authority -Leyte Provincial Statistical Office (PSA Leyte), successfully conducted the CCRO Forum: Awareness on Relevant OCRG Issuances and Cascading of the Administrative Petition for Correction Automated System (APCAS) & Orientation on National ID Latest Issuances and Updates last 25 April 2025, at the LCRO-Tacloban Office.

The forum aimed to empower local civil registration personnel by strengthening their understanding of the latest Office of the Civil Registrar General (OCRG) issuances and enhancing the implementation of the Administrative Petition for Correction Automated System (APCAS). Additionally, it served as a venue to cascade the updates and latest developments in the implementation of the National Identification System.

The program opened with an AVP presentation followed by a warm welcome message from Ms. Imelda A. Roa, City Civil Registrar of Tacloban City, who highlighted the importance of keeping the registry personnel well-informed of policy changes and technological innovations, particularly in improving the accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility of civil registration services.

Ms. Vianey Marie D. Almia, Administrative Officer I of PSA Leyte, led the session on relevant OCRG issuances and APCAS, providing insights into how the system simplifies the processing of administrative corrections in civil registry documents. She later returned to deliver the event's closing message.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rodolfo R. Novillo, Jr., Registration Officer II of PSA Leyte, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the latest developments in the National ID system. His presentation covered several key areas, including the ongoing rebranding of the National ID to improve public recognition and trust, the acceptance of various ID formats – physical, paper-printed, and digital – as valid proofs of identity, and the nationwide rollout of authentication services aimed at facilitating secure and reliable identity verification in both public and private transactions.

Mr. Novillo also highlighted the critical importance of integrating civil registry services with the National ID system to streamline identity management and ensure a more unified and efficient public service delivery.

To support a wider public awareness campaign, National ID informational leaflets were distributed to all participants. These materials aim to further educate communities on the benefits, usage, and processes involved in the National ID system, as part of the government’s larger push toward inclusive, accessible, and secure identity verification for all Filipinos.