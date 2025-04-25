DMW-NMP earns MARINA
accreditation as Assessment Center, expands courses & upgrades
facilities
Press Release
April 25, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY –
After a rigorous inspection conducted by the Maritime Industry
Authority (MARINA) from 22 to 24 April 2025, the National Maritime
Polytechnic (NMP) has been recommended for approval as a
MARINA-accredited Assessment Center.
This significant
development marks a major milestone in NMP’s ongoing efforts to
strengthen its role in the maritime industry – not only as a premier
training institution but also as a competent provider of maritime
assessments. The accreditation is particularly beneficial to
seafarers in Region 8 (Eastern Visayas) and neighboring areas, as it
eliminates the need to travel to distant assessment centers, thereby
improving accessibility and convenience.
Included in the inspection
were NMP’s newly developed STCW courses – the Refresher Course on
Fast Rescue Boat (RCFRB) and Medical Care (MECA) – both of which
were likewise recommended for accreditation, bringing NMP’s total
course offerings to 56. Plans are also underway to potentially offer
them free of charge, aligning with the current 30 out of 54 training
programs already being delivered at no cost to support the
development of Filipino seafarers.
In line with its goal to
expand its reach, NMP is currently coordinating with the Development
Academy of the Philippines (DAP) for the conduct of a Feasibility
Study on the establishment of an NMP Training Center in Tanza,
Cavite. This initiative will maximize the use of the 2.2-hectare lot
acquired by NMP in 1995. Initial discussions with DAP have been
held, and the proposal is expected to be submitted in May 2025.
As part of its
modernization efforts, NMP continues to upgrade its training
facilities. For Calendar Year (CY) 2024, NMP was allocated P52
million for the acquisition of a Full Mission Bridge Simulator (FMBS),
a Liquid Cargo Handling Simulator (LCHS), and the upgrade of its
existing Engine Room Simulator Software. In CY 2025, a P63 million
budget was allotted for the procurement of additional maritime
training equipment and simulators. For CY 2026, NMP is seeking a
P335 million budget in its Tier 2 proposal to further bolster its
capabilities through additional simulator acquisitions and
infrastructure improvements, including the construction of a new
Ratings’ Dormitory, the repair of the existing Officers’ Dormitory,
and the construction of a new training pool.
In addition, NMP has
ongoing infrastructure projects funded under the General
Appropriations Act (GAA) through the Department of Public Works and
Highways (DPWH), amounting to P66 million. These include the
construction of a training building, gymnasium, multipurpose
building, and the rehabilitation of roads with drainage systems.
With these developments,
NMP extends its sincere gratitude to the Department of Migrant
Workers (DMW), led by Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, for its
unwavering support of NMP’s modernization and expansion initiatives.
NMP likewise acknowledges the Department of Budget and Management (DBM)
for providing responsive budget allocations, as well as all maritime
stakeholders – and most importantly, the Filipino seafarers, whose
welfare and advancement remain at the core of NMP’s mission.