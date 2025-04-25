DMW-NMP earns MARINA accreditation as Assessment Center, expands courses & upgrades facilities

TACLOBAN CITY – After a rigorous inspection conducted by the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) from 22 to 24 April 2025, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) has been recommended for approval as a MARINA-accredited Assessment Center.

This significant development marks a major milestone in NMP’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its role in the maritime industry – not only as a premier training institution but also as a competent provider of maritime assessments. The accreditation is particularly beneficial to seafarers in Region 8 (Eastern Visayas) and neighboring areas, as it eliminates the need to travel to distant assessment centers, thereby improving accessibility and convenience.

Included in the inspection were NMP’s newly developed STCW courses – the Refresher Course on Fast Rescue Boat (RCFRB) and Medical Care (MECA) – both of which were likewise recommended for accreditation, bringing NMP’s total course offerings to 56. Plans are also underway to potentially offer them free of charge, aligning with the current 30 out of 54 training programs already being delivered at no cost to support the development of Filipino seafarers.

In line with its goal to expand its reach, NMP is currently coordinating with the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) for the conduct of a Feasibility Study on the establishment of an NMP Training Center in Tanza, Cavite. This initiative will maximize the use of the 2.2-hectare lot acquired by NMP in 1995. Initial discussions with DAP have been held, and the proposal is expected to be submitted in May 2025.

As part of its modernization efforts, NMP continues to upgrade its training facilities. For Calendar Year (CY) 2024, NMP was allocated P52 million for the acquisition of a Full Mission Bridge Simulator (FMBS), a Liquid Cargo Handling Simulator (LCHS), and the upgrade of its existing Engine Room Simulator Software. In CY 2025, a P63 million budget was allotted for the procurement of additional maritime training equipment and simulators. For CY 2026, NMP is seeking a P335 million budget in its Tier 2 proposal to further bolster its capabilities through additional simulator acquisitions and infrastructure improvements, including the construction of a new Ratings’ Dormitory, the repair of the existing Officers’ Dormitory, and the construction of a new training pool.

In addition, NMP has ongoing infrastructure projects funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), amounting to P66 million. These include the construction of a training building, gymnasium, multipurpose building, and the rehabilitation of roads with drainage systems.