Peace journalism in the
digital age: HWPL workshop explores ethics, AI, and global
cooperation
Press Release
April 25, 2025
MANILA – The HWPL
International Workshop on Peace Journalism Studies, held on April
17, 2025, brought together journalists, scholars, and peace
practitioners to explore how peace journalism can help address
global challenges such as misinformation and conflict in an era of
rapid digital transformation. The event was hosted online by an
international peace NGO, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration
of Light (HWPL), with around 200 participants joining from 50
countries.
Under the theme of
Transforming Conflict through AI and Cultural Understanding, a key
focus of the workshop was the growing impact of artificial
intelligence (AI) on journalism. Discussions explored how
journalists can responsibly integrate new technologies while
upholding essential values such as accuracy, fairness, and empathy.
The event also featured
discussions centered on the recent publication, Peace Journalism
Studies (2024). The journal highlights peace journalism’s potential
to foster reconciliation and cross-cultural understanding,
especially in regions affected by conflict. Case studies demonstrate
how constructive reporting can help bridge divides and support
long-term peacebuilding.
In a congratulatory
message, Mr. Berry Lwando, Director General of the Zambia National
Broadcasting Corporation, remarked, “In today’s fast-paced media
landscape, what we choose to highlight matters. Peace journalism
isn’t about ignoring conflict – it’s about framing it in ways that
invite dialogue, not division. That’s a responsibility we carry.”
In his article, Director
of News, Sports and Current Affairs / ABS TV Radio in Antigua and
Barbuda, Mr. Garfield Burford, underscores the importance of
evidence-based reporting to counter misinformation. While AI can
make journalism more efficient, he cautions that it also raises
concerns about accuracy and trust. He emphasizes that ethical
judgment and human empathy remain essential to the work of a
journalist.
From the Philippines, Dr.
Musa Damao, Executive Director of Bangsamoro Dialogue for Peace and
Justice, Inc., highlights how peace journalism supports the
Bangsamoro peace process. He advocates for integrating peace
education into school curricula and highlights how morally grounded
journalism can contribute to lasting peace and development.
CEO of Varna Institute for
Peace Research in Austria, Mr. Josef Mühlbauer, explores how open
dialogue and debate can help challenge harmful narratives. He
references the “Varna Peace Institute” podcast as a platform where
open discussions help uncover root causes of conflict and promote
understanding.
The workshop also aligned
with HWPL’s broader peace initiatives, particularly the Declaration
of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW). Article 10 of the DPCW,
“Spreading a Culture of Peace,” emphasizes the role of media in
promoting harmony through responsible communication. HWPL continues
to advocate for journalism that contributes to a more peaceful and
inclusive society.
The event concluded with a
call for stronger collaboration among journalists, academics, and
peacebuilders, reaffirming a shared commitment to ethical and
thoughtful journalism in a rapidly evolving media environment.
The
latest volume of the Peace Journalism Studies by the Media
Association for Global Peace can be downloaded here:
https://bit.ly/PeaceJS