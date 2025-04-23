DPWH administrative
team conducts field inspection and personnel head count
Press Release
April 23, 2025
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Administrative
Section, led by Chief Administrative Officer Mizpah Lyn A. Ko
together with Human Resource Management Officer Romeo A. Julaton and
team, conducted an on-site inspection of the maintenance field
personnel and operations on April 22, 2025.
The activity, carried out
in coordination with administrative personnel and staff, aimed to
assess ongoing field activities, ensure proper documentation of
field presence, and perform an accurate head count of deployed
maintenance workers.
This initiative forms part
of the department’s continued efforts to improve operational
transparency, personnel accountability, and efficient delivery of
public service. The activity highlighted the importance of regular
monitoring to maintain upholding standards and promote
accountability in the workplace.
The DPWH remains committed
to its mandate of maintaining quality infrastructure and ensuring
responsible public service through proactive administrative
oversight.