DPWH administrative team conducts field inspection and personnel head count

DPWH Samar-2 field inspection

Press Release
April 23, 2025

CATBALOGAN CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Administrative Section, led by Chief Administrative Officer Mizpah Lyn A. Ko together with Human Resource Management Officer Romeo A. Julaton and team, conducted an on-site inspection of the maintenance field personnel and operations on April 22, 2025.

The activity, carried out in coordination with administrative personnel and staff, aimed to assess ongoing field activities, ensure proper documentation of field presence, and perform an accurate head count of deployed maintenance workers.

This initiative forms part of the department’s continued efforts to improve operational transparency, personnel accountability, and efficient delivery of public service. The activity highlighted the importance of regular monitoring to maintain upholding standards and promote accountability in the workplace.

The DPWH remains committed to its mandate of maintaining quality infrastructure and ensuring responsible public service through proactive administrative oversight.

 

 