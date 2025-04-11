NMP affirms commitment to the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers in ceremonial signing

Press Release

April 11, 2025

INTRAMUROS, Manila – In a landmark show of solidarity with the Filipino maritime community, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) through its Executive Director formally pledged its commitment to the implementation of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers during a ceremonial signing held on April 10, 2025, at the AMOSUP Convention Hall, Intramuros, Manila.

This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in advancing national legislation that ensures the protection and promotion of the rights and welfare of Filipino seafarers both here and abroad. With the recent enactment of Republic Act No. 12021, or the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, the Philippines has harmonized its maritime labor standards with international conventions, further strengthening the country’s position as a leading provider of seafarers to the global shipping industry.

The ceremonial signing was attended by key officials and stakeholders from both government and private maritime agencies in recognition of their vital role in the law’s implementation.

Congressman Ron P. Salo of the Kabayan Partylist, the principal author of Republic Act No. 12021, emphasized the law’s critical role in uplifting the dignity and rights of Filipino seafarers, stating,

“This law is meant to provide comprehensive protection and fair treatment of seafarers, ensuring that they are safeguarded from abuse, exploitation, and unjust practices.”

He further urged government agencies, maritime institutions and stakeholders to actively participate in educating seafarers about their rights under the new law, emphasizing the importance of widespread awareness and understanding across the sector.