NMP affirms commitment
to the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers in ceremonial signing
Press Release
April 11, 2025
INTRAMUROS, Manila
– In a landmark show of solidarity with the Filipino maritime
community, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) through its
Executive Director formally pledged its commitment to the
implementation of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers during a
ceremonial signing held on April 10, 2025, at the AMOSUP Convention
Hall, Intramuros, Manila.
This momentous occasion
marks a significant milestone in advancing national legislation that
ensures the protection and promotion of the rights and welfare of
Filipino seafarers both here and abroad. With the recent enactment
of Republic Act No. 12021, or the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers,
the Philippines has harmonized its maritime labor standards with
international conventions, further strengthening the country’s
position as a leading provider of seafarers to the global shipping
industry.
The ceremonial signing was
attended by key officials and stakeholders from both government and
private maritime agencies in recognition of their vital role in the
law’s implementation.
Congressman Ron P. Salo of
the Kabayan Partylist, the principal author of Republic Act No.
12021, emphasized the law’s critical role in uplifting the dignity
and rights of Filipino seafarers, stating,
“This law is meant to
provide comprehensive protection and fair treatment of seafarers,
ensuring that they are safeguarded from abuse, exploitation, and
unjust practices.”
He further urged
government agencies, maritime institutions and stakeholders to
actively participate in educating seafarers about their rights under
the new law, emphasizing the importance of widespread awareness and
understanding across the sector.
As the government’s sole
maritime training and research institution, the National Maritime
Polytechnic (NMP) affirms its full support for the implementation of
the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers. Through its core mandates,
NMP remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the law’s
objectives through its core programs in maritime training and
research.