Philippine, Vietnam
Armies explore points of convergence
|
Army
Chief Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido and General Nguyen Tan Cuong,
Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army,
with their respective staff engage in a bilateral meeting at
the Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Hanoi.
By
OACPA
April 11, 2025
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – Army Chief Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido committed to stronger
ties between the Philippine Army and the Vietnam People's Army (VPA)
and explored points of convergence towards enhancing both Armies'
defense capabilities during his official visit to Vietnam from April
7 to April 10, 2025.
Lt. Gen. Galido rendered a
courtesy call to Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff
of the Vietnam People's Army, followed by a bilateral meeting with
Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, at the
Ministry of Defense Headquarters in Hanoi.
Lt. Gen. Galido also
observed a capability demonstration at the VPA’s Special Forces
Academy and toured the Viettel High Tech Company, a leading
technology provider which plays a key role in enhancing Vietnam's
military technology and defense capabilities.
The Army Chief's official
visit aims to foster camaraderie and strengthen bilateral
engagements between the two armies, building upon the foundation
established by the 2015 Joint Statement on the Establishment of a
Strategic Partnership between the Philippines and Vietnam.
Meanwhile, the bilateral
meeting between Lt. Gen. Galido and the VPA top brass provided a
venue for professional discussions on topics of mutual interest,
including the exchange of experience, knowledge, and information, as
well as identifying opportunities for capability development for
both organizations, potentially leading to the establishment of
formal Terms of Reference in the future.