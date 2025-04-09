Philippine Army, USARPAC troops sharpen warfighting skills in Exercise Salaknib

By OACPA

April 9, 2025

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – Philippine Army troops and their U.S. Army Pacific counterparts conducted subject matter expert exchanges (SMEEs) in crucial warfighting functions as part of the ongoing tenth iteration of Exercise Salaknib in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija.

PA and USARPAC signaleers conducted a SMEE focused on radio communication on April 1. The said training included familiarizing and operating equipment between both partner forces, using and incorporating radio and digital assets, and constructing an antenna. It was conducted in two separate locations with the goal of establishing a line of communication between both systems.

PA and USARPAC cannoneers held a field artillery live-fire training which provided a vital platform for Filipino and American soldiers to exchange tactics, techniques, and procedures, deepening their understanding of each other's operational approaches on April 1. The said training simulated the integration of both forces to enhance the overall effectiveness of ground operations, providing critical fire support to infantry and armored units.

PA and USARPAC troops also conducted sling load operations aimed improving their skills in airlift and logistics on March 27. It can be noted that sling load operations provide rapid movement of heavy, outsized equipment or emergency supplies directly to forces on the ground by bypassing surface obstacles and allowing for rapid relocation.

Meanwhile, PA medics and their counterparts teamed up for a medical evacuation-focused subject matter expert exchange on March 25. Both forces gained practical knowledge in MEDEVAC procedures, equipment handling and patient transport techniques designed for combined operations in austere environments.