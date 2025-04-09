Philippine Army,
USARPAC troops sharpen warfighting skills in Exercise Salaknib
By
OACPA
April 9, 2025
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – Philippine Army troops and their U.S. Army Pacific
counterparts conducted subject matter expert exchanges (SMEEs) in
crucial warfighting functions as part of the ongoing tenth iteration
of Exercise Salaknib in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija.
PA and USARPAC signaleers
conducted a SMEE focused on radio communication on April 1. The said
training included familiarizing and operating equipment between both
partner forces, using and incorporating radio and digital assets,
and constructing an antenna. It was conducted in two separate
locations with the goal of establishing a line of communication
between both systems.
PA and USARPAC cannoneers
held a field artillery live-fire training which provided a vital
platform for Filipino and American soldiers to exchange tactics,
techniques, and procedures, deepening their understanding of each
other's operational approaches on April 1. The said training
simulated the integration of both forces to enhance the overall
effectiveness of ground operations, providing critical fire support
to infantry and armored units.
PA and USARPAC troops also
conducted sling load operations aimed improving their skills in
airlift and logistics on March 27. It can be noted that sling load
operations provide rapid movement of heavy, outsized equipment or
emergency supplies directly to forces on the ground by bypassing
surface obstacles and allowing for rapid relocation.
Meanwhile, PA medics and
their counterparts teamed up for a medical evacuation-focused
subject matter expert exchange on March 25. Both forces gained
practical knowledge in MEDEVAC procedures, equipment handling and
patient transport techniques designed for combined operations in
austere environments.
Salaknib Phase 1 will
conclude on April 11 while its Phase 2 is scheduled from May 19 to
July 20, 2025. Salaknib, which means “shield” in Ilocano, reflects
the historical bond between the two nations dating back to World War
II, when Filipino and American troops fought side by side to defend
freedom and democracy.