DAR opens anew
scholarship program for dependents of ARBs
By
APRIL ROSE SEVILLANO
March 23, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) is again accepting applications
for the DAR Scholarship Program for the Dependents of Agrarian
Reform Beneficiaries (DSP-DARBs).
This scholarship program
aims to provide financial support to qualified dependents of
agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) who are interested in pursuing
a four-year agriculture-related course at any state universities and
colleges (SUCs).
DAR Eastern Visayas
Regional Director, Atty. Robert Anthony Yu, encourages children and
other dependents of ARBs to grab this opportunity in achieving their
dreams.
To qualify, applicants
must possess the following: a legitimate dependent of an ARB with a
total gross income of no more than P100,000.00 per year; a senior
high school graduate with a general average grade of at least 83
percent; must have passed the college admission exam administered by
the SUC; must not have been convicted of any crime that involves
moral turpitude; and must not have any ongoing administrative or
criminal case.
Interested parties should
fill out the application form and submit it to any DAR office in
their area together with the following required documents:
certification from the DAR regional or provincial office that the
applicant is a qualified dependent of an ARB; Personal Data Sheet (CSC
Form 212); authenticated copy or certified machine copy of the birth
certificate of the applicant; health certificate issued by a
government hospital or physician; barangay clearance; certified
photocopy of Form 137 (High School Report Card); statement of
commitment and support by the parents or guardian of the applicant;
certification of good moral character issued by the high school
principal or religious leader in the community; certified true copy
of the income tax return (ITR) of applicant’s parents; certificate
of rating from the SUC for passing the entrance examination; and
certificate of enrolment (if enrolled).
Deadline for the
submission of applications is on March 31 this year.
As DSP-DARBs scholar,
he/she will receive: P3,000.00 monthly stipend; P2,000.00 book
allowance for every semester; P500.00 transportation allowance for
every month; P500.00 lodging allowance for every month; graduation
fee not exceeding P5,000.00; P10,000.00 thesis allowance, if
applicable; and P5,000.00 summer class allowance for two months.
Yu shared that in Eastern
Visayas there are seven DAR DSP-DARBs scholars who are currently
enrolled in different SUCs in the region.