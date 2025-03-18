A right path towards
achieving peace based on justice
A Statement on the arrest
of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte
March 18, 2025
Lord, you know the hopes of the helpless. Surely you will hear their
cries and comfort them. You will bring justice to the orphans and
the oppressed, so mere people can no longer terrify them. (Ps.
10:17-18)
After years of crying out for justice, the families of victims of
extrajudicial killings during the administration of former President
Rodrigo Roa Duterte held higher their hopes on Tuesday, March 11,
2025. On that day, the International Criminal Court (ICC), through
the Philippine National Police, served the warrant of arrest to the
former president for crimes against humanity.
The Philippine Ecumenical Peace Platform (PEPP), joins all people of
goodwill in welcoming former Pres. Duterte’s arrest. This is a
significant step towards justice for victims of drug-related
killings – many of whom were denied due process and, ultimately, the
right to life. This marks progress towards accountability, upholding
of human rights and God’s gift of human dignity. The arrest is a
signal to ending the culture of impunity prevalent in the country.
It is also a right path towards achieving peace based on justice.
During his stint as mayor of Davao City and as president of the
Republic, Duterte waged a bloody “war on drugs,” purportedly to
eradicate criminality and the illegal drug trade, which he framed as
a threat to the safety of Filipinos. However, this campaign resulted
in thousands of deaths, disproportionately affecting the poor and
marginalized. Their families, already burdened by grief, were pushed
deeper into poverty as many victims were breadwinners. Furthermore,
among those killed were children – whom Duterte and his chief drug-war
implementer, Sen. Bato Dela Rosa, dismissed as mere “collateral
damage.”
Human rights advocates repeatedly condemned Duterte’s campaign of
mass killings, urging him to address the underlying issues that
drive people into drug abuse and criminality. Duterte could have
looked into widespread poverty, unemployment, lack of access to
social services, the inequitable distribution of resources,
corruption, and bad governance. There are also the roots of unpeace.
His refusal to heed these calls has now led to his reckoning, as he
is now facing the bars of justice for the lives his drug war took,
lives he was sworn to protect.
One must recall that former Pres. Duterte unilaterally terminated
the peace negotiations between the Government of the Republic of the
Philippines (GRP) and the National Democratic Front of the
Philippines (NDFP) in November 2017. Consequently, he declared the
latter, as well as the Communist Party of the Philippines and New
People’s Army (CPP-NPA), as “communist-terrorist organizations.”
After the termination of peace negotiations, he released Executive
Order 70, formed the National Task Force to End Local Communist
Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), and launched an all-out war against the
CPP-NPA-NDFP and “communist terrorist front organizations”. This
resulted in rampant red-tagging, filing of trumped-up charges,
tokhang-style extrajudicial killings like the “Bloody Sunday” of
2021 in CALABARZON, and other violations on human rights and
international humanitarian law. Duterte’s inhumane project included
the indiscriminate bombing of communities. The situation worsened
when the Legislative bodies, upon his prodding, passed the vague
Anti-Terrorism Law (ATL).
As peace advocates, we continue to stand in solidarity with the
families of the victims and affirm the sanctity of human life
through human rights. We also reiterate our unwavering call for the
resumption of the GRP-NDFP peace process and the government of Pres.
Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to abolish the NTF-ELCAC and other laws like
the ATL, which are impediments to the peace process.
May this be a time to bear one another’s burdens, demonstrating
through our prayers and actions the Lordship of Jesus Christ on
earth. Let us pray and participate in ensuring that God’s justice
and righteousness will prevail in the verdict of Duterte’s upcoming
trial, revealing how the Lord of all despises evilness, especially
the mistreatment of widows and orphans (Exod. 22: 22-25).
Issued and signed on this day, 18th of March 2025
(Sgd.) Archbishop Emeritus Antonio J. Ledesma, SJ, D.D.
Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro City
Co-Chairperson, PEPP
(Sgd.) The Rt. Rev’d. Rex B. Reyes, Jr.
Episcopal Church in the Philippines
Co-Chairperson, PEPP
Ecumenical Bishops Forum (EBF)
(Sgd.) Bishop Emeritus Deogracias S. Iñiguez, Jr., D.D.
Head, PEPP Secretariat
(Sgd.) Sr. Mary John D. Mananzan, OSB
Office of Women and Gender Concerns-Conference of Major Superiors in
the Philippines (OWGC-CMSP)
(Sgd.) Ms. Minnie Anne M. Calub
General Secretary, National Council of Churches in the Philippines (NCCP)