DAR holds marathon
distribution of land titles in Samar
|
One
hundred agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) receive their
e-titles from the Department of Agrarian Reform during the
three-day marathon distribution of Certificates of Land
Ownership Award (CLOAs) in the province of Samar.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
March 10, 2025
MOTIONG, Samar –
One hundred farmers from nine Samar towns and two cities received
last week their individual Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs)
as the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) held a marathon
distribution of land titles in the said province.
For three consecutive
days, Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II)
Segundino Pagliawan went town-hopping to lead the distribution of
116 CLOAs, mostly electronically generated titles (e-titles) under
the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT)
Project, covering an aggregate area of 172.9791 hectares.
According to Pagliawan,
this is in response to the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos
Jr. to expedite the distribution of CLOAs to the agrarian reform
beneficiaries (ARBs) and finish it before his term expires in 2028.
Further, “Secretary
Estrella ordered also the immediate distribution of CLOAs to the
ARBs after these are released by the Registry of Deeds (ROD),” he
added.
Pagliawan, accompanied by
Atty. Ronaldo Escribano and Engr. Lucena Mancol, chiefs of the Legal
and the Land Tenure Improvement Divisions, respectively, at the DAR
Samar Provincial Office, came here and to the towns of Sta.
Margarita, Gandara, Tarangnan, San Jorge, Daram, Jiabong, Paranas,
San Sebastian including the cities of Calabayog and Catbalogan to
hand the individual land titles to the ARBs.
These titles were released
by the Registry of Deeds (ROD) from January to February 26 this
year, disclosed Pagliawan.
He added that for this
year, DAR Samar Provincial Office is tasked to distribute more than
5,000 e-titles.
Meanwhile, Dominga Rivera,
78, one of the recipients from Barangay Calapi, a remote farming
village some 20 kilometers away from the center of this town,
expressed her gratitude to the President and agrarian reform
secretary, Conrado Estrella III, that she is now free from giving
shares of her harvest to the former landowner.