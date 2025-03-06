8ID highlights accomplishments in 1st Quarter Joint Regional Task Force-ELCAC Meeting

By DPAO, 8ID PA

March 6, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine Army, highlighted its key achievements in Eastern Visayas during the 1st Quarter Joint Regional Task Force 8 to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (JRTF8-ELCAC) meeting, held at Tandaya Hall, Catbalogan City, Samar, on March 6, 2025.

The meeting was presided over by Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara, who also serves as the designated Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security (CORDS) for Region 8. Angara emphasized the crucial role of the education sector in addressing insurgency in the region.

During the meeting, Joint Task Force (JTF) Storm delivered an in-depth presentation on the significant accomplishments of JRTF8-ELCAC, underscoring the collective efforts of the 8ID and its partner agencies in combating insurgency and promoting peace and security in Eastern Visayas.

JTF Storm reported strengthened collaboration among the military, police, local government units, and other stakeholders, leading to successful initiatives such as the dismantling of guerrilla fronts, disruption of illegal activities, and an improved security environment in the region.

Since 2019, JTF Storm has recorded: 461 combat engagements, 791 neutralized communist terrorists, 1,124 firearms seized, 703 IHL-banned anti-personnel mines recovered, and 620 hideouts discovered and dismantled.

The presentation also highlighted significant progress in socioeconomic development and humanitarian projects that have benefited communities previously affected by armed conflict.

Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr., represented by Alexander Umpar of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), reiterated the importance of collaboration in addressing insurgency.

"We have achieved a historic breakthrough. What once seemed impossible – the complete dismantling of guerrilla fronts – has now become a reality. As we review the milestones of past years, we recognize the significant impact of initiatives such as the Barangay Development Program," Torres said.

Meanwhile, Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8ID, emphasized the importance of continued collaboration and coordination among various sectors to achieve lasting peace.

"The fight against insurgency requires more than just military efforts; it demands a comprehensive, whole-of-nation approach. We are fully committed to supporting the government's initiatives to ensure a safer, more prosperous future for the people of Eastern Visayas. Moving forward, we will continue to enhance our collaboration with local government units, law enforcement agencies, and civil society to build stronger and more resilient communities," said Maj. Gen. Orio.

The meeting saw active participation from various government officials, law enforcement representatives, local government leaders, and key stakeholders, whose collaboration remains crucial in the successful implementation of peace and development programs across Eastern Visayas.