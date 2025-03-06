8ID highlights
accomplishments in 1st Quarter Joint Regional Task Force-ELCAC
Meeting
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
March 6, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine
Army, highlighted its key achievements in Eastern Visayas during the
1st Quarter Joint Regional Task Force 8 to End Local Communist Armed
Conflict (JRTF8-ELCAC) meeting, held at Tandaya Hall, Catbalogan
City, Samar, on March 6, 2025.
The meeting was presided
over by Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara, who
also serves as the designated Cabinet Officer for Regional
Development and Security (CORDS) for Region 8. Angara emphasized the
crucial role of the education sector in addressing insurgency in the
region.
During the meeting, Joint
Task Force (JTF) Storm delivered an in-depth presentation on the
significant accomplishments of JRTF8-ELCAC, underscoring the
collective efforts of the 8ID and its partner agencies in combating
insurgency and promoting peace and security in Eastern Visayas.
JTF Storm reported
strengthened collaboration among the military, police, local
government units, and other stakeholders, leading to successful
initiatives such as the dismantling of guerrilla fronts, disruption
of illegal activities, and an improved security environment in the
region.
Since 2019, JTF Storm has
recorded: 461 combat engagements, 791 neutralized communist
terrorists, 1,124 firearms seized, 703 IHL-banned anti-personnel
mines recovered, and 620 hideouts discovered and dismantled.
The presentation also
highlighted significant progress in socioeconomic development and
humanitarian projects that have benefited communities previously
affected by armed conflict.
Undersecretary Ernesto
Torres Jr., represented by Alexander Umpar of the National Task
Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), reiterated
the importance of collaboration in addressing insurgency.
"We have achieved a
historic breakthrough. What once seemed impossible – the complete
dismantling of guerrilla fronts – has now become a reality. As we
review the milestones of past years, we recognize the significant
impact of initiatives such as the Barangay Development Program,"
Torres said.
Meanwhile, Major General
Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8ID, emphasized the
importance of continued collaboration and coordination among various
sectors to achieve lasting peace.
"The fight against
insurgency requires more than just military efforts; it demands a
comprehensive, whole-of-nation approach. We are fully committed to
supporting the government's initiatives to ensure a safer, more
prosperous future for the people of Eastern Visayas. Moving forward,
we will continue to enhance our collaboration with local government
units, law enforcement agencies, and civil society to build stronger
and more resilient communities," said Maj. Gen. Orio.
The meeting saw active
participation from various government officials, law enforcement
representatives, local government leaders, and key stakeholders,
whose collaboration remains crucial in the successful implementation
of peace and development programs across Eastern Visayas.
The 8ID’s active
participation in the 1st Quarter JRTF8-ELCAC meeting underscores its
commitment to sustained security and development efforts in the
region. Its contributions remain vital in addressing persistent
challenges posed by insurgency and other threats to peace and
stability.