Philippine Army hosts
high-level meeting to bolster regional defense cooperation
|
Brigadier
General Dean Thompson (G3, Australian Army), Maj. Gen. Scott
Winter (G5, USARPAC), Col. Christopher Winn (G5, MARFORPAC),
Maj. Gen. Norimichi Shirakawa (G5, JGSDF), Brig. Gen.
Vicente MAP Blanco III (Deputy Commandant, Philippine Marine
Corps), and Maj. Gen. Leodevic B Guinid, Vice Commander of
the Philippine Army gather for a group photo during the CORE
4 Technical Working Group (TWG) Two-Star Level Meeting at
the Headquarters Philippine Army, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig
City from March 1 to March 2, 2025.
By
OACPA
March 3, 2025
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – The Philippine Army hosted the CORE 4 Technical Working
Group (TWG) Two-Star Level Meeting bringing together senior military
leaders from the Philippines, United States, Japan and Australia in
a high-level discussion at the Headquarters Philippine Army, Fort
Bonifacio, Taguig City from March 1 to March 2, 2025.
The high-level discussions
were attended by Brigadier General Dean Thompson (G3, Australian
Army), Maj. Gen. Scott Winter (G5, USARPAC), Col. Christopher Winn
(G5, MARFORPAC), Maj. Gen. Norimichi Shirakawa (G5, JGSDF), Brig.
Gen. Vicente MAP Blanco III (Deputy Commandant, Philippine Marine
Corps), and Maj. Gen. Leodevic B Guinid, Vice Commander of the
Philippine Army.
The meeting focused on
enhancing interoperability and aligning military exercises among
regional partners and allies, reinforcing collective defense
capabilities in the Indo-Pacific Region. Discussions emphasized the
importance of information sharing and mutual trust, recognizing
these as key pillars for effective multilateral cooperation.
Through this engagement,
CORE 4 member nations reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening
regional security and advancing operational synergy across their
land forces.
As part of the ongoing
commitment to regional security collaboration, the next CORE 4
engagement will take place in May 2025 in Hawaii during Land Forces
Pacific (LANPAC).
This forum will provide
another opportunity for participating nations to advance strategic
initiatives and further strengthen military partnerships in the
Indo-Pacific Region.