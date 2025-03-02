Philippine Army hosts high-level meeting to bolster regional defense cooperation



Brigadier General Dean Thompson (G3, Australian Army), Maj. Gen. Scott Winter (G5, USARPAC), Col. Christopher Winn (G5, MARFORPAC), Maj. Gen. Norimichi Shirakawa (G5, JGSDF), Brig. Gen. Vicente MAP Blanco III (Deputy Commandant, Philippine Marine Corps), and Maj. Gen. Leodevic B Guinid, Vice Commander of the Philippine Army gather for a group photo during the CORE 4 Technical Working Group (TWG) Two-Star Level Meeting at the Headquarters Philippine Army, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City from March 1 to March 2, 2025.

By OACPA

March 3, 2025

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army hosted the CORE 4 Technical Working Group (TWG) Two-Star Level Meeting bringing together senior military leaders from the Philippines, United States, Japan and Australia in a high-level discussion at the Headquarters Philippine Army, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City from March 1 to March 2, 2025.

The high-level discussions were attended by Brigadier General Dean Thompson (G3, Australian Army), Maj. Gen. Scott Winter (G5, USARPAC), Col. Christopher Winn (G5, MARFORPAC), Maj. Gen. Norimichi Shirakawa (G5, JGSDF), Brig. Gen. Vicente MAP Blanco III (Deputy Commandant, Philippine Marine Corps), and Maj. Gen. Leodevic B Guinid, Vice Commander of the Philippine Army.

The meeting focused on enhancing interoperability and aligning military exercises among regional partners and allies, reinforcing collective defense capabilities in the Indo-Pacific Region. Discussions emphasized the importance of information sharing and mutual trust, recognizing these as key pillars for effective multilateral cooperation.

Through this engagement, CORE 4 member nations reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening regional security and advancing operational synergy across their land forces.

As part of the ongoing commitment to regional security collaboration, the next CORE 4 engagement will take place in May 2025 in Hawaii during Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC).