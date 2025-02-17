9 communist-terrorist
fighters surrender, 6 firearms seized in Eastern Visayas
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 17, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The government's continuous efforts to address the
insurgency problem in Eastern Visayas continue to yield positive
results as nine Communist-Terrorist members from the Sub-Regional
Guerrilla Unit (SRGU), SRC Emporium, surrendered to the 19th
Infantry Battalion (19IB), 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division,
Philippine Army, on February 13, 2025.
The surrenderees,
identified by their aliases Amboy, Jhonry, Lenlen, Adi, Bobby, Ostoy,
Boy, Nap, and Yutot, personally appeared at the 19th Infantry
Battalion headquarters in Barangay Opong, Catubig, Northern Samar.
According to the former
rebels, they decided to lay down their arms, abandon the armed
struggle, and return to the fold of the law due to severe hunger and
the loss of community support. Moreover, years of hardship and
disillusionment led them to seek a better life.
Along with their
surrender, the group turned over one R4 rifle, two M16 rifles, two
improvised M14 rifles, one carbine rifle, an anti-personnel mine,
and two bandoliers.
Lt. Col. Marvin A.
Maraggun, commander of the 19IB, emphasized that their surrender
highlights the dedication of security forces and local government
units in ensuring peace and prosperity in Northern Samar.
“These individuals made
the courageous decision to reject violence and embrace a future
where they can contribute positively to their communities,” Lt. Col.
Maraggun stated.
“We welcome them with open
arms and stand ready to support their reintegration into society,”
he added.
Maj. Gen. Adonis Ariel G.
Orio, commander of the 8ID, expressed that the government is ready
to help those rebels who wants to choose a peaceful life.
“We will continue our
efforts to bring peace, as we are all Filipinos. Our goal is to
reintegrate you into the community and show you what the government
has to offer, a better life and a peaceful environment. I hope this
marks the beginning of your new opportunities,” Maj. Gen. Orio
emphasized.
He also commended the 19IB
for its dedicated efforts and for successfully facilitating the
reintegration of the former rebels.
“This surrender represents
another victory in Northern Samar’s fight against insurgency. The
19IB remains committed to ensuring peace, security, and development
in the province,” Maj. Gen. Orio added.
Meanwhile, the 19IB is
coordinating with local government units to provide immediate cash
assistance and other benefits to the surrenderees. They are also
undergoing processing under the Local Social Integration Program (LSIP)
and the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).
Additionally, debriefing, healing, and reconciliation sessions are
being conducted to ensure their smooth reintegration into society.