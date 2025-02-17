9 communist-terrorist fighters surrender, 6 firearms seized in Eastern Visayas

By DPAO, 8ID PA

February 17, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The government's continuous efforts to address the insurgency problem in Eastern Visayas continue to yield positive results as nine Communist-Terrorist members from the Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit (SRGU), SRC Emporium, surrendered to the 19th Infantry Battalion (19IB), 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army, on February 13, 2025.

The surrenderees, identified by their aliases Amboy, Jhonry, Lenlen, Adi, Bobby, Ostoy, Boy, Nap, and Yutot, personally appeared at the 19th Infantry Battalion headquarters in Barangay Opong, Catubig, Northern Samar.

According to the former rebels, they decided to lay down their arms, abandon the armed struggle, and return to the fold of the law due to severe hunger and the loss of community support. Moreover, years of hardship and disillusionment led them to seek a better life.

Along with their surrender, the group turned over one R4 rifle, two M16 rifles, two improvised M14 rifles, one carbine rifle, an anti-personnel mine, and two bandoliers.

Lt. Col. Marvin A. Maraggun, commander of the 19IB, emphasized that their surrender highlights the dedication of security forces and local government units in ensuring peace and prosperity in Northern Samar.

“These individuals made the courageous decision to reject violence and embrace a future where they can contribute positively to their communities,” Lt. Col. Maraggun stated.

“We welcome them with open arms and stand ready to support their reintegration into society,” he added.

Maj. Gen. Adonis Ariel G. Orio, commander of the 8ID, expressed that the government is ready to help those rebels who wants to choose a peaceful life.

“We will continue our efforts to bring peace, as we are all Filipinos. Our goal is to reintegrate you into the community and show you what the government has to offer, a better life and a peaceful environment. I hope this marks the beginning of your new opportunities,” Maj. Gen. Orio emphasized.

He also commended the 19IB for its dedicated efforts and for successfully facilitating the reintegration of the former rebels.

“This surrender represents another victory in Northern Samar’s fight against insurgency. The 19IB remains committed to ensuring peace, security, and development in the province,” Maj. Gen. Orio added.