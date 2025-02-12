8ID activates Task
Force HOPE-Eastern Visayas for secure 2025 National and Local
Elections
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 12, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine
Army, has officially activated the Task Force HOPE-Eastern Visayas
to ensure honest, orderly and secure National and Local Elections.
During the activation
ceremony on February 11, 2025, Colonel Arlino L. Sendaydiego,
commander of Task Force HOPE-EV, reaffirmed the task force's
commitment to maintain a safe and orderly environment for the
upcoming elections.
"Our team is dedicated to
support the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) and other agencies to
prevent unlawful acts that could threaten the democratic process. We
will remain vigilant in guarding against any emerging threats,” Col.
Sendaydiego said.
Task Force HOPE-EV will
focus on providing security in the Communist Terrorist
Group-affected areas, especially in voting centers. It will also
continue to support COMELEC, the Philippine National Police (PNP),
the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the Bureau of Fire Protection
(BFP) on other security assistance during election-related
activities.
Additionally, the task
force will collaborate with local government units (LGUs) for
pre-election preparations. Likewise, it will also support efforts to
secure vital infrastructure for elections, strengthen voter
education campaigns, ensure adherence to safety and health
protocols, and coordinate with local and national stakeholders in
electoral activities.
Major General Adonis Ariel
G. Orio, commander of the 8ID, directed the members of Task Force
HOPE-EV to maintain the highest standards of integrity while
carrying out their duties to ensure peaceful elections in Eastern
Visayas.
"We are here to protect
and serve our fellow citizens in exercising democracy by voting. I
urge you to perform your duties with the utmost respect and
dedication. Always remain impartial and uphold the integrity of our
mission,” Maj. Gen. Orio emphasized.