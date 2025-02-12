8ID activates Task Force HOPE-Eastern Visayas for secure 2025 National and Local Elections

By DPAO, 8ID PA

February 12, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army, has officially activated the Task Force HOPE-Eastern Visayas to ensure honest, orderly and secure National and Local Elections.

During the activation ceremony on February 11, 2025, Colonel Arlino L. Sendaydiego, commander of Task Force HOPE-EV, reaffirmed the task force's commitment to maintain a safe and orderly environment for the upcoming elections.

"Our team is dedicated to support the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) and other agencies to prevent unlawful acts that could threaten the democratic process. We will remain vigilant in guarding against any emerging threats,” Col. Sendaydiego said.

Task Force HOPE-EV will focus on providing security in the Communist Terrorist Group-affected areas, especially in voting centers. It will also continue to support COMELEC, the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on other security assistance during election-related activities.

Additionally, the task force will collaborate with local government units (LGUs) for pre-election preparations. Likewise, it will also support efforts to secure vital infrastructure for elections, strengthen voter education campaigns, ensure adherence to safety and health protocols, and coordinate with local and national stakeholders in electoral activities.

Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, commander of the 8ID, directed the members of Task Force HOPE-EV to maintain the highest standards of integrity while carrying out their duties to ensure peaceful elections in Eastern Visayas.