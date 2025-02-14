News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

"Blessed are those who fear the Lord"

8ID activates Task Force HOPE-Eastern Visayas for secure 2025 NLE

Pre-construction conference of DPWH Samar 2nd DEO together with the contractors

PSA Leyte, LCRPA, Inc. and LGU Hilongos spearhead the 35th Civil Registration Month launching

Baybay's rising hope: Doves of peace and a brighter future

2 CTG members killed; high-powered firearms seized in Samar clash

Baybay City, Leyte declared as insurgency free

CARD RBI opens its 39th branch in Zamboanga del Norte

 
OPM Vibes - Original Pilipino Music

GSat Eloading Service

 

 

NMP, PAMI seal pact to advance maritime research

NMP-PAMI Memorandum of Agreement

Press Release
February 14, 2025

PASAY CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) and the Philippine Association of Maritime Institutions (PAMI) have formalized their commitment to advancing maritime research through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signing held on February 13, 2025, at the Asian Institute of Maritime Studies (AIMS), Pasay City.

The agreement solidifies both institutions’ commitment to collaborative research effort aimed at addressing priority issues in maritime education, ensuring data-driven studies, policy recommendations, and innovations that will benefit students, professionals, and various stakeholders in the sector.

NMP Executive Director III, Victor A. Del Rosario, underscored the importance of this collaboration in strengthening the country’s maritime sector.

“This partnership with PAMI is particularly significant as it bridges the gap between academic research and policy implementation.” he said. “Our collaboration will inform decisions that impact not only maritime institutions but also the broader industry, reinforcing the Philippines’ position as a leading provider of world-class maritime professionals.”

Meanwhile, PAMI President, Sabino Czar Cloma-Manglicmot II, expressed enthusiasm over the agreement, highlighting the role of academic institutions in shaping the future of the maritime workforce.

“We believe that through research, we will be able to guide students and […] develop sound policies and programs for our students, preparing them for a future we have not seen yet. And this collaboration strengthens that direction, strengthens that action.” he said.

The MOA signing was witnessed by key officials from NMP, PAMI, and AIMS, led by Chief Executive Officer, Felicito P. Dalaguete, Ed.D., who expressed their support for the initiative.

Under the agreement, NMP and PAMI will conduct joint research projects, organize knowledge-sharing events, and explore innovative approaches in maritime education and training.

This partnership reinforces the shared commitment of NMP and PAMI in strengthening the country’s maritime research landscape and ensuring continuous development of the Philippine maritime sector.

 

 