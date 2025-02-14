NMP, PAMI seal pact to advance maritime research

Press Release

February 14, 2025

PASAY CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) and the Philippine Association of Maritime Institutions (PAMI) have formalized their commitment to advancing maritime research through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signing held on February 13, 2025, at the Asian Institute of Maritime Studies (AIMS), Pasay City.

The agreement solidifies both institutions’ commitment to collaborative research effort aimed at addressing priority issues in maritime education, ensuring data-driven studies, policy recommendations, and innovations that will benefit students, professionals, and various stakeholders in the sector.

NMP Executive Director III, Victor A. Del Rosario, underscored the importance of this collaboration in strengthening the country’s maritime sector.

“This partnership with PAMI is particularly significant as it bridges the gap between academic research and policy implementation.” he said. “Our collaboration will inform decisions that impact not only maritime institutions but also the broader industry, reinforcing the Philippines’ position as a leading provider of world-class maritime professionals.”

Meanwhile, PAMI President, Sabino Czar Cloma-Manglicmot II, expressed enthusiasm over the agreement, highlighting the role of academic institutions in shaping the future of the maritime workforce.

“We believe that through research, we will be able to guide students and […] develop sound policies and programs for our students, preparing them for a future we have not seen yet. And this collaboration strengthens that direction, strengthens that action.” he said.

The MOA signing was witnessed by key officials from NMP, PAMI, and AIMS, led by Chief Executive Officer, Felicito P. Dalaguete, Ed.D., who expressed their support for the initiative.

Under the agreement, NMP and PAMI will conduct joint research projects, organize knowledge-sharing events, and explore innovative approaches in maritime education and training.