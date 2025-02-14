NMP, PAMI seal pact to
advance maritime research
Press Release
February 14, 2025
PASAY CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) and the Philippine Association
of Maritime Institutions (PAMI) have formalized their commitment to
advancing maritime research through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA)
signing held on February 13, 2025, at the Asian Institute of
Maritime Studies (AIMS), Pasay City.
The agreement solidifies
both institutions’ commitment to collaborative research effort aimed
at addressing priority issues in maritime education, ensuring
data-driven studies, policy recommendations, and innovations that
will benefit students, professionals, and various stakeholders in
the sector.
NMP Executive Director
III, Victor A. Del Rosario, underscored the importance of this
collaboration in strengthening the country’s maritime sector.
“This partnership with
PAMI is particularly significant as it bridges the gap between
academic research and policy implementation.” he said. “Our
collaboration will inform decisions that impact not only maritime
institutions but also the broader industry, reinforcing the
Philippines’ position as a leading provider of world-class maritime
professionals.”
Meanwhile, PAMI President,
Sabino Czar Cloma-Manglicmot II, expressed enthusiasm over the
agreement, highlighting the role of academic institutions in shaping
the future of the maritime workforce.
“We believe that through
research, we will be able to guide students and […] develop sound
policies and programs for our students, preparing them for a future
we have not seen yet. And this collaboration strengthens that
direction, strengthens that action.” he said.
The MOA signing was
witnessed by key officials from NMP, PAMI, and AIMS, led by Chief
Executive Officer, Felicito P. Dalaguete, Ed.D., who expressed their
support for the initiative.
Under the agreement, NMP
and PAMI will conduct joint research projects, organize
knowledge-sharing events, and explore innovative approaches in
maritime education and training.
This partnership
reinforces the shared commitment of NMP and PAMI in strengthening
the country’s maritime research landscape and ensuring continuous
development of the Philippine maritime sector.