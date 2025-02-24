MI Healthcare Inc.
launches Micro HMO
|
(From
L-R) Pioneer Group Head Lorenzo O. Chan, CARD MRI Managing
Director Aristeo Dequito, MI Healthcare Inc.
Officer-in-Charge Rosita Abanto, MI Healthcare Inc. Chief
Operating Officer Allan Sarmiento, and Operations Associate
Medical Director Lordan Carreon were present during the
launching of KayaMed Micro-HMO.
By
JOSEPHINE RAMOS
February 24, 2025
SAN PABLO CITY – MI
Healthcare Inc. (MHI), a member institution of CARD Mutually
Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), introduced KayaMed, a micro-HMO
product, on January 31 and February 4, 2025, at Maharlika Square
Events Place, San Pablo City, Laguna.
KayaMed, the first
micro-HMO registered with the Insurance Commission in the
Philippines, assists clients with their medical needs and
facilitates cashless hospital payments for those covered under their
annual benefits.
During her opening
remarks, MI Healthcare Inc. Officer-in-Charge Rosita Abanto
expressed her excitement about launching their product, “KayaMed
provides affordable healthcare products for all Filipinos.”
The annual membership fee
costs P2,300.00, including the following benefits: In-Patient
P10,000.00, Out-Patient P5,000.00, Emergency P15,000.00, Surgical
P10,000.00, and Maternity P2,500.00.
During the event, six
raffle winners received the KayaMed micro-HMO. The winners were
microinsurance coordinators and CARD MRI clients: Lanie Zambales,
Julieta Panergayo, Victoria Jutic, Marie Grace Seballe, Nerissa
Galang, a CARD SME Bank client, and Thelma Dalisay, a CARD Bank
client.
As part of the program,
MHI Sales and Partnership Cath Piad provided a brief orientation
about KayaMed. In addition, Pioneer Operations Associate Medical
Director Dr. Dan Carreon provided some tips on how to avoid illness
and take care of oneself.
Pioneer Group Head Lorenzo
O. Chan, CARD MRI Managing Director Aristeo Dequito, MI Healthcare
Inc. Officer-in-Charge Rosita Abanto, Pioneer Insurance FVP—Marketing
Head Len Pozon, MI Healthcare Inc. Chief Operating Officer Allan
Sarmiento, MI Healthcare Inc. Operations Head Atty. Aiza Mercader,
and CCAS President Dr. Roderick Belen, some of CARD MRI's key
officers and staff, microinsurance supervisors, microinsurance
coordinators, and CARD clients attended the event.
Starting March 1, 2025,
KayaMed will be available to CARD clients and their legal dependents
in Laguna 1, 3, and 4, Cavite, Manila, and the Bulacan Provincial
Office. Soon after, MHI plans to make it available to the public.
Micro HMOs are a more
micro approach to regular HMOs, which means affordable premiums with
acceptable health coverage. Unlike regular HMOs, micro-HMOs are more
affordable for clients with tight budgets.
“It is crucial that we
address and take action on the health and wellness of the Filipinos.
With the introduction of the Micro HMO, we believe that we will be
able to provide our clients with an HMO at a more affordable price,
aligning with our overall mission of eradicating poverty,” MI
Healthcare Inc. Chief Operating Officer Allan Sarmiento stated.
CARD MRI and Pioneer
Insurance established MHI in February 2024 to become one of
Filipinos' leading health benefits providers by offering affordable
healthcare products.
MHI has affiliated
accredited hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, which clients can
conveniently access when needed.
The institution plans to
expand its reach by affiliating with more hospitals and gradually
covering all of CARD MRI's provincial offices.