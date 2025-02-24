MI Healthcare Inc. launches Micro HMO



(From L-R) Pioneer Group Head Lorenzo O. Chan, CARD MRI Managing Director Aristeo Dequito, MI Healthcare Inc. Officer-in-Charge Rosita Abanto, MI Healthcare Inc. Chief Operating Officer Allan Sarmiento, and Operations Associate Medical Director Lordan Carreon were present during the launching of KayaMed Micro-HMO.

By JOSEPHINE RAMOS

February 24, 2025

SAN PABLO CITY – MI Healthcare Inc. (MHI), a member institution of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), introduced KayaMed, a micro-HMO product, on January 31 and February 4, 2025, at Maharlika Square Events Place, San Pablo City, Laguna.

KayaMed, the first micro-HMO registered with the Insurance Commission in the Philippines, assists clients with their medical needs and facilitates cashless hospital payments for those covered under their annual benefits.

During her opening remarks, MI Healthcare Inc. Officer-in-Charge Rosita Abanto expressed her excitement about launching their product, “KayaMed provides affordable healthcare products for all Filipinos.”

The annual membership fee costs P2,300.00, including the following benefits: In-Patient P10,000.00, Out-Patient P5,000.00, Emergency P15,000.00, Surgical P10,000.00, and Maternity P2,500.00.

During the event, six raffle winners received the KayaMed micro-HMO. The winners were microinsurance coordinators and CARD MRI clients: Lanie Zambales, Julieta Panergayo, Victoria Jutic, Marie Grace Seballe, Nerissa Galang, a CARD SME Bank client, and Thelma Dalisay, a CARD Bank client.

As part of the program, MHI Sales and Partnership Cath Piad provided a brief orientation about KayaMed. In addition, Pioneer Operations Associate Medical Director Dr. Dan Carreon provided some tips on how to avoid illness and take care of oneself.

Pioneer Group Head Lorenzo O. Chan, CARD MRI Managing Director Aristeo Dequito, MI Healthcare Inc. Officer-in-Charge Rosita Abanto, Pioneer Insurance FVP—Marketing Head Len Pozon, MI Healthcare Inc. Chief Operating Officer Allan Sarmiento, MI Healthcare Inc. Operations Head Atty. Aiza Mercader, and CCAS President Dr. Roderick Belen, some of CARD MRI's key officers and staff, microinsurance supervisors, microinsurance coordinators, and CARD clients attended the event.

Starting March 1, 2025, KayaMed will be available to CARD clients and their legal dependents in Laguna 1, 3, and 4, Cavite, Manila, and the Bulacan Provincial Office. Soon after, MHI plans to make it available to the public.

Micro HMOs are a more micro approach to regular HMOs, which means affordable premiums with acceptable health coverage. Unlike regular HMOs, micro-HMOs are more affordable for clients with tight budgets.

“It is crucial that we address and take action on the health and wellness of the Filipinos. With the introduction of the Micro HMO, we believe that we will be able to provide our clients with an HMO at a more affordable price, aligning with our overall mission of eradicating poverty,” MI Healthcare Inc. Chief Operating Officer Allan Sarmiento stated.

CARD MRI and Pioneer Insurance established MHI in February 2024 to become one of Filipinos' leading health benefits providers by offering affordable healthcare products.

MHI has affiliated accredited hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, which clients can conveniently access when needed.