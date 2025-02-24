Living out the spirit of EDSA: A call to the Church people

A statement by One Faith. One Nation. One Voice.

February 24, 2025

As followers of Christ, we are called to be bearers of truth, justice, and righteousness. Our faith is not passive; it demands that we take a stand against oppression and work for the liberation of the poor and the marginalized. The spirit of EDSA People Power 1 is a testament to this call – a powerful reminder that when people are united in faith and purpose, they can overcome even the most entrenched forms of tyranny.

The victory of EDSA was not just a political triumph; it was a moral and spiritual awakening. It showed us that courage, compassion, and solidarity could break the chains of dictatorship. People from all walks of life – rich and poor, religious and secular, young and old – came together with a shared hope: to reclaim their dignity and restore democracy. This was more than just an act of resistance; it was an expression of love for our country, fueled by faith in a God who sides with the oppressed.

Yet, decades later, we find ourselves confronting the same forces of greed, deception, and repression. The same powerful family that was unseated by the people now holds the reins of government once again, perpetuating a system that keeps millions in poverty, silence, and fear. The biblical mandate for justice has never been more urgent. Proverbs 31:8-9 commands us:

"Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy."

As a Church, we cannot be neutral. Silence in the face of injustice is complicity. The prophetic tradition of our faith calls us to be the voice of the voiceless, to expose lies with truth, and to resist evil with love. Living out the spirit of EDSA means more than remembering history – it means embracing a continuing commitment to social transformation.

We must educate ourselves and our communities about the realities of injustice, the distortions of history, and the threats to democracy. Let us root ourselves in Scripture and in the social teachings of the Church so that our faith informs our activism.

The struggle for justice cannot be fought alone. Just as EDSA was a collective movement, we must build communities of resistance and hope, standing together in the fight against corruption, disinformation, and oppression.

Faith without works is dead (James 2:26). Our commitment to Christ must manifest in concrete actions – advocating for human rights, supporting the poor, exposing lies, seeking accountability for misdeeds, and challenging the systems that perpetuate suffering.

The challenge is before us. Will we remain passive in the face of oppression, or will we rise as a prophetic voice for justice and righteousness? The spirit of EDSA is alive whenever we choose to act in faith, speak truth to power, and build a nation where justice and peace reign.