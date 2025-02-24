Living out the spirit
of EDSA: A call to the Church people
A statement by One Faith. One
Nation. One Voice.
February 24, 2025
As followers of Christ, we
are called to be bearers of truth, justice, and righteousness. Our
faith is not passive; it demands that we take a stand against
oppression and work for the liberation of the poor and the
marginalized. The spirit of EDSA People Power 1 is a testament to
this call – a powerful reminder that when people are united in faith
and purpose, they can overcome even the most entrenched forms of
tyranny.
The victory of EDSA was not just a political triumph; it was a moral
and spiritual awakening. It showed us that courage, compassion, and
solidarity could break the chains of dictatorship. People from all
walks of life – rich and poor, religious and secular, young and old
– came together with a shared hope: to reclaim their dignity
and restore democracy. This was more than just an act of resistance;
it was an expression of love for our country, fueled by faith in a
God who sides with the oppressed.
Yet, decades later, we
find ourselves confronting the same forces of greed, deception, and
repression. The same powerful family that was unseated by the people
now holds the reins of government once again, perpetuating a system
that keeps millions in poverty, silence, and fear. The biblical
mandate for justice has never been more urgent. Proverbs 31:8-9
commands us:
"Speak up for those who
cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are
destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor
and needy."
As a Church, we cannot be
neutral. Silence in the face of injustice is complicity. The
prophetic tradition of our faith calls us to be the voice of the
voiceless, to expose lies with truth, and to resist evil with love.
Living out the spirit of EDSA means more than remembering history –
it means embracing a continuing commitment to social transformation.
We must educate ourselves
and our communities about the realities of injustice, the
distortions of history, and the threats to democracy. Let us root
ourselves in Scripture and in the social teachings of the Church so
that our faith informs our activism.
The struggle for justice
cannot be fought alone. Just as EDSA was a collective movement, we
must build communities of resistance and hope, standing together in
the fight against corruption, disinformation, and oppression.
Faith without works is
dead (James 2:26). Our commitment to Christ must manifest in
concrete actions – advocating for human rights, supporting the poor,
exposing lies, seeking accountability for misdeeds, and challenging
the systems that perpetuate suffering.
The challenge is before
us. Will we remain passive in the face of oppression, or will we
rise as a prophetic voice for justice and righteousness? The spirit
of EDSA is alive whenever we choose to act in faith, speak truth to
power, and build a nation where justice and peace reign.
Let us stand together –
for God, for people, for truth, for freedom.