52 newly trained soldiers ready for deployment after completing combat training

By DPAO, 8ID PA

February 20, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine Army, welcomed a new batch of soldiers following their completion of a 45-day training at Camp Eugenio Daza, Brgy. Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar, on Feb. 19, 2025.

A total of 52 privates composed of 51 males and a female graduated from Infantry Orientation Training (INFOT), which began on January 6, 2025.

INFOT is designed to train newly graduated soldiers to become members of an Infantry Squad and Fire Team. The progressive course equips soldiers with the necessary skills, knowledge, and attitudes for various Army operations.

The Assistant Chief of Staff for Education and Training (G8), Colonel Luzelito Betinol, who represented 8ID Commander Major General Adonis Ariel Orio, delivered a message highlighting the importance of the training. He emphasized that the new privates were not only trained for demanding combat scenarios but also prepared for a mission crucial to bringing lasting peace and sustainable development to Eastern Visayas.

“We are in a crucial phase of our campaign to end insurgency. Every action you take will help secure a better future for the people here, a future they truly deserve. The work ahead will not be easy, but the impact you make will resonate for generations,” Maj. Gen. Orio said.

Maj. Gen. Orio also challenged the new privates to carry on with what they had learned during their training.

“You are fulfilling a responsibility much greater than yourselves, and we expect nothing less than your best. The people depend on you, and we, your fellow Stormtroopers, will stand with you in accomplishing this mission,” Maj. Gen. Orio added.