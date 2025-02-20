52 newly trained
soldiers ready for deployment after completing combat training
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 20, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine
Army, welcomed a new batch of soldiers following their completion of
a 45-day training at Camp Eugenio Daza, Brgy. Fatima, Hinabangan,
Samar, on Feb. 19, 2025.
A total of 52 privates
composed of 51 males and a female graduated from Infantry
Orientation Training (INFOT), which began on January 6, 2025.
INFOT is designed to train
newly graduated soldiers to become members of an Infantry Squad and
Fire Team. The progressive course equips soldiers with the necessary
skills, knowledge, and attitudes for various Army operations.
The Assistant Chief of
Staff for Education and Training (G8), Colonel Luzelito Betinol, who
represented 8ID Commander Major General Adonis Ariel Orio, delivered
a message highlighting the importance of the training. He emphasized
that the new privates were not only trained for demanding combat
scenarios but also prepared for a mission crucial to bringing
lasting peace and sustainable development to Eastern Visayas.
“We are in a crucial phase
of our campaign to end insurgency. Every action you take will help
secure a better future for the people here, a future they truly
deserve. The work ahead will not be easy, but the impact you make
will resonate for generations,” Maj. Gen. Orio said.
Maj. Gen. Orio also
challenged the new privates to carry on with what they had learned
during their training.
“You are fulfilling a
responsibility much greater than yourselves, and we expect nothing
less than your best. The people depend on you, and we, your fellow
Stormtroopers, will stand with you in accomplishing this mission,”
Maj. Gen. Orio added.
The newly graduated
privates will be deployed to the 13 battalions under the 8th
Infantry Division to enhance the unit's operational readiness.