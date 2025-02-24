Eastern Visayas Regional Peace and Order Council reports major accomplishment in anti-insurgency efforts

By DPAO, 8ID PA

February 24, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) of Eastern Visayas convened its First Quarter Meeting on February 24, 2025 in Tacloban City, highlighted the notable updates and achievements regarding continuous anti-insurgency efforts and sustainance of internal peace and security within the region.

Leading the event was RPOC Chairperson and Mayor of Tacloban City, Alfred Romualdez, alongside council members and officials from the 8th Infantry Division (8ID) of the Philippine Army, Police Regional Office (PRO) VIII, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and other member agencies.

Colonel Ernesto R Dela Rosa Jr., the 8ID's Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations, provided a comprehensive updates to the council the Internal Security Operations in Eastern Visayas.

Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8ID, notably mentioned that these successes were the result of the united efforts of RPOC 8 member agencies whose collaboration has been instrumental in the ongoing fight against the remaining communist terrorist groups (CTGs) under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).