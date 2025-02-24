Eastern Visayas
Regional Peace and Order Council reports major accomplishment in
anti-insurgency efforts
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 24, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) of Eastern
Visayas convened its First Quarter Meeting on February 24, 2025 in
Tacloban City, highlighted the notable updates and achievements
regarding continuous anti-insurgency efforts and sustainance of
internal peace and security within the region.
Leading the event was RPOC
Chairperson and Mayor of Tacloban City, Alfred Romualdez, alongside
council members and officials from the 8th Infantry Division (8ID)
of the Philippine Army, Police Regional Office (PRO) VIII, the
Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and other member
agencies.
Colonel Ernesto R Dela
Rosa Jr., the 8ID's Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations,
provided a comprehensive updates to the council the Internal
Security Operations in Eastern Visayas.
Major General Adonis Ariel
G. Orio, Commander of the 8ID, notably mentioned that these
successes were the result of the united efforts of RPOC 8 member
agencies whose collaboration has been instrumental in the ongoing
fight against the remaining communist terrorist groups (CTGs) under
the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).
"This year, our mission is
to achieve the total eradication of the EVRPC and secure a decisive
victory. This will be accomplished through significant strides in
our anti-insurgency operations, showcasing the formidable strength
of our collective commitment. Standing together as one, we are
laying the foundation for enduring peace and sustainable development
in Eastern Visayas." Maj. Gen. Orio emphasized.