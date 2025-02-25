Inspection, visit, and coordination meeting for Daang Maharlika projects conducted in Samar 2nd District Engineering Office

Press Release

February 25, 2025

CATBALOGAN CITY – An inspection, visit, and coordination meeting last February 24, 2025 was convened by Samar 2nd District Representative, Hon. Reynolds Michael T. Tan, through his official representatives, in collaboration with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd DEO led by District Engineer Herminio V. Gulmatico together with the Regional Office personnel and staff, and project engineers. The meeting, which took place at the Samar 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO), was spearheaded by DPWH Assistant Regional Director (ARD) Ma. Margarita C. Junia and attended by contractors and their respective technical representatives involved in the Daang Maharlika projects.

The gathering aimed to assess the progress of ongoing infrastructure works along Daang Maharlika and address any issues related to project implementation. The discussions covered construction updates, adherence to project timelines, and compliance with quality and safety standards. ARD Junia emphasized the importance of coordination between all stakeholders to ensure the successful completion of these vital road projects that will significantly benefit the local communities and motorists.

Contractors and technical representatives presented updates on their respective contract engagements, while DPWH personnel provided insights on project management and technical concerns. The meeting also served as a venue to reinforce accountability and collaboration among all parties involved in the Daang Maharlika development project.

Hon. Reynolds Michael T. Tan, through his representatives, reaffirmed his commitment to infrastructure development and his continued support for initiatives that drive progress in the 2nd District of Samar. He acknowledged the collective efforts of DPWH and all stakeholders in ensuring the effective execution of these projects, which are crucial for economic growth and regional connectivity.