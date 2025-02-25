Inspection, visit, and
coordination meeting for Daang Maharlika projects conducted in Samar
2nd District Engineering Office
Press Release
February 25, 2025
CATBALOGAN CITY –
An inspection, visit, and coordination meeting last February 24,
2025 was convened by Samar 2nd District Representative, Hon.
Reynolds Michael T. Tan, through his official representatives, in
collaboration with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)
Samar 2nd DEO led by District Engineer Herminio V. Gulmatico
together with the Regional Office personnel and staff, and project
engineers. The meeting, which took place at the Samar 2nd District
Engineering Office (DEO), was spearheaded by DPWH Assistant Regional
Director (ARD) Ma. Margarita C. Junia and attended by contractors
and their respective technical representatives involved in the Daang
Maharlika projects.
The gathering aimed to
assess the progress of ongoing infrastructure works along Daang
Maharlika and address any issues related to project implementation.
The discussions covered construction updates, adherence to project
timelines, and compliance with quality and safety standards. ARD
Junia emphasized the importance of coordination between all
stakeholders to ensure the successful completion of these vital road
projects that will significantly benefit the local communities and
motorists.
Contractors and technical
representatives presented updates on their respective contract
engagements, while DPWH personnel provided insights on project
management and technical concerns. The meeting also served as a
venue to reinforce accountability and collaboration among all
parties involved in the Daang Maharlika development project.
Hon. Reynolds Michael T.
Tan, through his representatives, reaffirmed his commitment to
infrastructure development and his continued support for initiatives
that drive progress in the 2nd District of Samar. He acknowledged
the collective efforts of DPWH and all stakeholders in ensuring the
effective execution of these projects, which are crucial for
economic growth and regional connectivity.
The Samar 2nd DEO, under
the leadership of District Engineer Herminio V. Gulmatico, extended
gratitude to all attendees and reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing
monitoring and evaluation to ensure the efficiency and quality of
these projects.