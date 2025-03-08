Number of constructions in Eastern Visayas posts 36.2% increase in the 4th quarter of 2024

By PSA-8

March 8, 2025

TACLOBAN CITY – The region’s total number of constructions increased by 36.2 percent, from 1,052 constructions recorded in the 4th quarter of 2023 to 1,433 constructions in the 4th quarter of 2024.

The regional increase was brought about by the 49.9 percent growth in the number of residential buildings, from 583 constructions in the 4th quarter in 2023 to 874 constructions in the 4th quarter of 2024. The number of non-residential buildings also went up by 45.2 percent from 345 constructions in the 4th quarter of 2023 to 501 constructions in the 4th quarter of 2024. On the other hand, the combined number of additions/alterations and repairs of existing structures decreased by 53.2 percent, recording 58 constructions in the 4th quarter of 2024 from 124 construction in the 4th quarter of 2023.

In the 4th quarter of 2024, the number of residential buildings comprised 61.0 percent of the total constructions in the region, while non-residential buildings and additions/alterations and repairs accounted for 35.0 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.

The total value of constructions in the region more than doubled (103.3%) in the 4th quarter of 2024 at P4.8 billion from P2.4 billion total value of constructions in the 4th quarter of 2023. This spike was attributed to the increase in the value of construction for non-residential buildings which more than doubled (122.2%), from P1.3 billion in the 4th quarter of 2023 to P2.8 billion in the 4th quarter of 2024. The total value of residential buildings increased by 67.6 percent, from P0.9 billion in the 4th quarter of 2023 to P1.5 billion in the 4th quarter of 2024. In addition, 153.2 percent growth in the total value of addition/alteration and repair of existing structures, from P0.2 billion in the 4th quarter of 2023 to P0.4 billion in the 4th quarter of 2024.

In terms of share to total value of construction, non-residential buildings’ value of construction comprised the bulk at 59.0 percent. The value of construction of residential buildings contributed 32.0 percent, while additions/alterations and repairs accounted for 9.0 percent of the region’s total value of constructions in the 4th quarter of 2024.

Average cost of construction per square meter was estimated at P11,152 for residential buildings and P14,521 for non-residential buildings.