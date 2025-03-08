Number of constructions
in Eastern Visayas posts 36.2% increase in the 4th quarter of 2024
By
PSA-8
March 8, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY – The
region’s total number of constructions increased by 36.2 percent,
from 1,052 constructions recorded in the 4th quarter of 2023 to
1,433 constructions in the 4th quarter of 2024.
The regional increase was
brought about by the 49.9 percent growth in the number of
residential buildings, from 583 constructions in the 4th quarter in
2023 to 874 constructions in the 4th quarter of 2024. The number of
non-residential buildings also went up by 45.2 percent from 345
constructions in the 4th quarter of 2023 to 501 constructions in the
4th quarter of 2024. On the other hand, the combined number of
additions/alterations and repairs of existing structures decreased
by 53.2 percent, recording 58 constructions in the 4th quarter of
2024 from 124 construction in the 4th quarter of 2023.
In the 4th quarter of
2024, the number of residential buildings comprised 61.0 percent of
the total constructions in the region, while non-residential
buildings and additions/alterations and repairs accounted for 35.0
percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.
The total value of
constructions in the region more than doubled (103.3%) in the 4th
quarter of 2024 at P4.8 billion from P2.4 billion total value of
constructions in the 4th quarter of 2023. This spike was attributed
to the increase in the value of construction for non-residential
buildings which more than doubled (122.2%), from P1.3 billion in the
4th quarter of 2023 to P2.8 billion in the 4th quarter of 2024. The
total value of residential buildings increased by 67.6 percent, from
P0.9 billion in the 4th quarter of 2023 to P1.5 billion in the 4th
quarter of 2024. In addition, 153.2 percent growth in the total
value of addition/alteration and repair of existing structures, from
P0.2 billion in the 4th quarter of 2023 to P0.4 billion in the 4th
quarter of 2024.
In terms of share to total
value of construction, non-residential buildings’ value of
construction comprised the bulk at 59.0 percent. The value of
construction of residential buildings contributed 32.0 percent,
while additions/alterations and repairs accounted for 9.0 percent of
the region’s total value of constructions in the 4th quarter of
2024.
Average cost of
construction per square meter was estimated at P11,152 for
residential buildings and P14,521 for non-residential buildings.
Data were based on the
results of construction statistics from approved building permits.