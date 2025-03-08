8ID troops donate 425 bags of blood to Samar Provincial Hospital

By DPAO, 8ID PA

March 8, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division participated in a simultaneous blood donation drive in connection with the Philippine Army's 128th founding anniversary at the 8ID Headquarters’ Abanador Hall in Catbalogan City, Samar, on March 7, 2025.

A total of 425 bags of blood were collected and turned over to the Samar Provincial Hospital to assist patients in need of blood transfusions.

The 8ID chief of staff, Col. Arlino Sendaydiego, led the opening of the blood donation drive, which saw active participation from 8ID troops, Civilian Human Resources (CHR), personnel from the Operational Control Units (OpCon) of 8ID, Army reservists from the 803rd Community Defense Center, and members of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC).

“Today, we come together not just to donate blood, but to give hope and save lives. This initiative reflects the Army’s commitment to serving beyond the battlefield—protecting not only our nation but also the well-being of every Filipino," Col. Sendaydiego said.

Private Daniel Rivera of the 87th Infantry Battalion, one of the blood donors, shared why he chose to participate in the activity.

“Maganda na nakukuhanan ng dugo, kasi napapalitan yung dugo mo. At the same time, maliban sa nare-refresh ang dugo mo, nakakatulong din tayo sa ating mga kababayan na nangangailangan," Private Rivera said.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Adonis Ariel G. Orio, 8th Infantry Division commander, expressed his gratitude to the Samar Provincial Hospital, Camp Lukban Station Hospital, and all the donors for being part of this noble cause.

“To all who participated, thank you for embodying the true meaning of service. Your selflessness has given much more than just blood – it has given hope, strength, and a second chance at life to those who need it most. Every drop donated today is a reflection of the legacy we continue to build: one of courage, compassion, and a deep commitment to the Filipino people," Maj. Gen. Orio said.

Maj. Gen. Orio also reminded the troops of their responsibility to ensure the welfare of the community.