8ID troops donate 425
bags of blood to Samar Provincial Hospital
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
March 8, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division participated in
a simultaneous blood donation drive in connection with the
Philippine Army's 128th founding anniversary at the 8ID
Headquarters’ Abanador Hall in Catbalogan City, Samar, on March 7,
2025.
A total of 425 bags of
blood were collected and turned over to the Samar Provincial
Hospital to assist patients in need of blood transfusions.
The 8ID chief of staff,
Col. Arlino Sendaydiego, led the opening of the blood donation
drive, which saw active participation from 8ID troops, Civilian
Human Resources (CHR), personnel from the Operational Control Units
(OpCon) of 8ID, Army reservists from the 803rd Community Defense
Center, and members of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC).
“Today, we come together
not just to donate blood, but to give hope and save lives. This
initiative reflects the Army’s commitment to serving beyond the
battlefield—protecting not only our nation but also the well-being
of every Filipino," Col. Sendaydiego said.
Private Daniel Rivera of
the 87th Infantry Battalion, one of the blood donors, shared why he
chose to participate in the activity.
“Maganda na nakukuhanan ng
dugo, kasi napapalitan yung dugo mo. At the same time, maliban sa
nare-refresh ang dugo mo, nakakatulong din tayo sa ating mga
kababayan na nangangailangan," Private Rivera said.
Meanwhile, Maj. Gen.
Adonis Ariel G. Orio, 8th Infantry Division commander, expressed his
gratitude to the Samar Provincial Hospital, Camp Lukban Station
Hospital, and all the donors for being part of this noble cause.
“To all who participated,
thank you for embodying the true meaning of service. Your
selflessness has given much more than just blood – it has given hope,
strength, and a second chance at life to those who need it most.
Every drop donated today is a reflection of the legacy we continue
to build: one of courage, compassion, and a deep commitment to the
Filipino people," Maj. Gen. Orio said.
Maj. Gen. Orio also
reminded the troops of their responsibility to ensure the welfare of
the community.
“As we celebrate 128 years
of the Philippine Army's service, let this event serve as a reminder
of the power we hold when we work together. It is not just about the
battles we face; it is about the lives we touch, the communities we
uplift, and the legacy we leave behind," he said.