What to do when tempted

By Fr. ROY CIMAGALA , roycimagala@gmail.com

March 8, 2025

OBVIOUSLY, the thing to do is to immediately go to Christ who will show us and empower us with the proper way to deal with the many temptations in our life. We should never just be by ourselves when these temptations come, thinking that we can rely solely on our own strength. Such thought definitely would come from the tempters themselves – our wounded flesh, the world’s allurements and the devil himself.

When we find this recourse to Christ difficult to do, we should just force ourselves to be humble, always acknowledging our helplessness before the forces of evil, and begging our Lord to help us. This way we can even convert these temptations into golden occasions to grow in our spiritual life. St. Paul said so in so many words: “In all things God works for the good of those who love him.” (Rom 8,28)

It’s only when we refer these temptations to Christ that things get clarified. Let’s remember that temptations will always make use of something desirable, anchored on some good and true things which are subtly and deceptively distorted and corrupted.

They will always appeal to our weaknesses. Thus, if we would just use a little bit of common sense, temptations can offer us some advantage since they point to us where our weaknesses are, where we have to focus our efforts to correct.

In a sense, temptations encourage us to develop the virtues that are affected by them. They remind us to be always humble and to ever depend on God rather than on our powers alone.

And so, we have to work hard in building up this relation with God if we want to keep some safe distance away from temptations. If our love for God is hot, the devil and the other tempters will find it hard to get near us, just like a fly would not get close to a hot soup.

Our usual problem is that we tend to be by ourselves when temptations come, and to rely simply on our powers which actually are already heavily compromised since our wounded flesh is an ally of the enemies of our soul. We always have a Trojan horse in our personal lives.

Without God’s grace we simply cannot do anything except to fall, if not soon then later. It would just be a matter of time. But when we are with God, we get to see the whole picture, and can distinguish the poison embedded in the many good, beautiful, true and sweet things that the temptations come with.

From there we would know what strategy to take. Very often, what can be effective is simply to ignore the temptation and to pour scorn on the evil spirits behind the temptation. This is effective if in the first place our spiritual life is healthy, with faith and love for God and for souls vibrant and strong.

But then when such faith and love is not that strong, the temptations can gain some foothold in us. When we notice this, our reaction should be just to stay calm and not to dare to get overexcited. When there is a storm around, we usually would stay home or at a safe place to ride it out, and avoid going around.