DPWH Samar 2nd DEO completes asset preservation program on Basey-Marabut-Pinamitinan road

March 14, 2025

CATBALOGAN CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd District Engineering Office has successfully completed the rehabilitation, reconstruction, and upgrading of damaged section of the Basey-Marabut-Pinamitinan Road, located between kilometer markers K0922+000 and K0923+000 in Marabut, Samar.

The Asset Preservation Program focused on improving the critical secondary road connecting the municipalities of Basey and Marabut, extending towards Pinamitinan.

This road serves as a vital transportation artery for the region, facilitating the movement of goods, services, and people. However, a section of the road had suffered significant damage to its paved surface, impacting the safety and efficiency of travel.

The project was implemented by the DPWH Samar 2nd DEO, under the supervision of Project Engineer Liezel R. Afable. The project was funded by the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for Fiscal Year 2024, with an allocation of P40,000,000.00 and a contract amount of P38,807,869.08.

The completed project is expected to have a significant positive impact on the community of Marabut and the surrounding areas.

The successful completion of the Asset Preservation Program on the Basey-Marabut-Pinamitinan Road demonstrates the DPWH's commitment in improving infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for communities in Samar. The project will contribute to the region's economic growth, tourism development, and overall quality of life.

 

 