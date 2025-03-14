DPWH Samar 2nd DEO
completes asset preservation program on Basey-Marabut-Pinamitinan
road
Press Release
March 14, 2025
CATBALOGAN CITY – The
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd District
Engineering Office has successfully completed the rehabilitation,
reconstruction, and upgrading of damaged section of the
Basey-Marabut-Pinamitinan Road, located between kilometer markers
K0922+000 and K0923+000 in Marabut, Samar.
The Asset Preservation
Program focused on improving the critical secondary road connecting
the municipalities of Basey and Marabut, extending towards
Pinamitinan.
This road serves as a
vital transportation artery for the region, facilitating the
movement of goods, services, and people. However, a section of the
road had suffered significant damage to its paved surface, impacting
the safety and efficiency of travel.
The project was
implemented by the DPWH Samar 2nd DEO, under the supervision of
Project Engineer Liezel R. Afable. The project was funded by the
General Appropriations Act (GAA) for Fiscal Year 2024, with an
allocation of P40,000,000.00 and a contract amount of
P38,807,869.08.
The completed project is
expected to have a significant positive impact on the community of
Marabut and the surrounding areas.
The successful completion
of the Asset Preservation Program on the Basey-Marabut-Pinamitinan
Road demonstrates the DPWH's commitment in improving infrastructure
and enhancing the quality of life for communities in Samar. The
project will contribute to the region's economic growth, tourism
development, and overall quality of life.