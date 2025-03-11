GABRIELA hails Duterte's arrest as a significant development in fight for justice and human rights

Press Release

March 11, 2025

MANILA – Staunch critic of the ‘macho-fascist’ former President Duterte, GABRIELA Philippines hails the latter’s arrest as an initial victory for victims of Duterte’s drug war and other crimes against humanity. This arrest, executed upon his arrival at Manila's international airport on March 11, 2025, follows the issuance of an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant investigating crimes against humanity linked to Duterte's drug war campaign.

“This development marks a pivotal step toward accountability for the numerous allegations of human rights violations and crimes against humanity committed during his administration. His fascist and misogynist rule resulted in grave rights violations especially among women and marginalized communities, and so the fight continues until Duterte is finally convicted and made to pay for his crimes,” said Clarice Palce, Secretary General of GABRIELA.

“The arrest of Duterte is a significant progress in the peoples’ fight for justice not only for the victims of his drug war, but also for the countless victims of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and other grave human rights abuses. It sends a powerful message that perpetrators of such heinous acts will be held accountable,” Palce continued.

As the legal process unfolds, GABRIELA calls upon the concerned bodies to ensure a transparent trial that will bring justice to thousands of Filipino families who suffered Duterte’s crimes. The group likewise called for accountability for officials and government policies that enabled the tyrannical rule of Duterte, as well as whoever stands in the way of the current progress in the cases against Duterte.

“Filipino women and people will continue to be vigilant against maneuvers to derail the wheels of justice towards Duterte’s imprisonment, including efforts to keep ICC proceedings from taking due and immediate course. Marcos Jr. himself shall be held accountable should he make any attempt to protect Duterte,” cautioned Palce.