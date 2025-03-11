GABRIELA hails
Duterte's arrest as a significant development in fight for justice
and human rights
Press Release
March 11, 2025
MANILA – Staunch critic of
the ‘macho-fascist’ former President Duterte, GABRIELA Philippines
hails the latter’s arrest as an initial victory for victims of
Duterte’s drug war and other crimes against humanity. This arrest,
executed upon his arrival at Manila's international airport on March
11, 2025, follows the issuance of an International Criminal Court (ICC)
warrant investigating crimes against humanity linked to Duterte's
drug war campaign.
“This development marks a
pivotal step toward accountability for the numerous allegations of
human rights violations and crimes against humanity committed during
his administration. His fascist and misogynist rule resulted in
grave rights violations especially among women and marginalized
communities, and so the fight continues until Duterte is finally
convicted and made to pay for his crimes,” said Clarice Palce,
Secretary General of GABRIELA.
“The arrest of Duterte is
a significant progress in the peoples’ fight for justice not only
for the victims of his drug war, but also for the countless victims
of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and other grave
human rights abuses. It sends a powerful message that perpetrators
of such heinous acts will be held accountable,” Palce continued.
As the legal process
unfolds, GABRIELA calls upon the concerned bodies to ensure a
transparent trial that will bring justice to thousands of Filipino
families who suffered Duterte’s crimes. The group likewise called
for accountability for officials and government policies that
enabled the tyrannical rule of Duterte, as well as whoever stands in
the way of the current progress in the cases against Duterte.
“Filipino women and people
will continue to be vigilant against maneuvers to derail the wheels
of justice towards Duterte’s imprisonment, including efforts to keep
ICC proceedings from taking due and immediate course. Marcos Jr.
himself shall be held accountable should he make any attempt to
protect Duterte,” cautioned Palce.
Finally, GABRIELA declared
that they will continue their pursuit of justice and accountability,
especially among the most powerful. “The Marcoses and their cronies,
whose crimes span decades – from the time of the dictator Marcos Sr.
to the current Marcos Jr. administration, should consider themselves
warned. The people will not rest until the long arm of justice
catches up to you,” Palce concluded.