Army's two-day blood
donation drive nets 28K blood bags
By
OACPA
March 12, 2025
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – The Philippine Army's two-day simultaneous nationwide
blood donation drive netted around 28,000 blood bags. The blood
donation was conducted at the Army’s main headquarters in Fort
Bonifacio and in key camps across the country on March 7 to March 8,
2025.
"This nationwide blood
donation drive represents the core of our anniversary theme this
year. Just as blood gives life to the body, the Philippine Army
serves as part of the lifeblood of our nation's security and
development," Army Chief Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido said of the
activity’s significance. "For 128 years, we have stood as a strong
pillar of the Philippines, not just in defending our sovereignty but
also in serving our people in times of peace, calamities, and other
crises,” he remarked.
It is worth noting that
citizens who need blood transfusion can become beneficiaries upon
recommendation and endorsements of soldiers, reservists, and
reservist organizations within their barangays and LGUs. Those who
would like to avail of blood supply from the Army's blood donations
may inquire at the nearest Community Defense Centers (CDCs), and
Regional Community Defense Group (RCDG) units under the Reserve
Command, Philippine Army (RCPA).
The first day involved
Army officers and enlisted personnel while Army reservists and ROTC
cadets participated in the second day of the donation drive which
was held at CDCs across the country. The activity is part of the
activities to mark the Philippine Army’s 128th founding anniversary
with theme “Matatag na Sandigan ng Bagong Pilipinas.”