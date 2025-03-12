Army's two-day blood donation drive nets 28K blood bags

By OACPA

March 12, 2025

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army's two-day simultaneous nationwide blood donation drive netted around 28,000 blood bags. The blood donation was conducted at the Army’s main headquarters in Fort Bonifacio and in key camps across the country on March 7 to March 8, 2025.

"This nationwide blood donation drive represents the core of our anniversary theme this year. Just as blood gives life to the body, the Philippine Army serves as part of the lifeblood of our nation's security and development," Army Chief Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido said of the activity’s significance. "For 128 years, we have stood as a strong pillar of the Philippines, not just in defending our sovereignty but also in serving our people in times of peace, calamities, and other crises,” he remarked.

It is worth noting that citizens who need blood transfusion can become beneficiaries upon recommendation and endorsements of soldiers, reservists, and reservist organizations within their barangays and LGUs. Those who would like to avail of blood supply from the Army's blood donations may inquire at the nearest Community Defense Centers (CDCs), and Regional Community Defense Group (RCDG) units under the Reserve Command, Philippine Army (RCPA).