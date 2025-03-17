COA holds exit
conference on audit of DPWH Samar 2nd DEO projects and operations
Press Release
March 17, 2025
CATBALOGAN CITY –
On March 14, 2025, the Commission on Audit (COA), led by Mr. Amado
A. Sanchez, Jr., Audit Team Leader, and his team, completed their
comprehensive audit of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)
Samar Second District Engineering Office. As part of their ongoing
efforts to ensure auditing procedures align with established rules
and regulations, an exit conference was conducted to present the
preliminary findings, conclusions, and recommendations.
The audit focused on
evaluating the DPWH Samar Second DEO's financial operations, project
execution, procurement processes, and compliance with government
regulations. It aimed to ensure that public funds are being utilized
effectively and in accordance with transparency and accountability
standards.
During the exit
conference, COA officials provided an overview of the audit’s
findings, highlighting areas where the DPWH Samar Second DEO showed
compliance as well as identifying areas requiring improvement. The
COA emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to align
operations with proper auditing protocols to improve efficiency in
infrastructure development.
Mr. Amado A. Sanchez, Jr.
reaffirmed the COA’s commitment to overseeing the effective use of
government resources and ensuring that all public infrastructure
projects follow the necessary legal and procedural requirements. He
also outlined steps to address any discrepancies or recommendations
for future improvements in project management and financial
oversight.