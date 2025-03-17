News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
COA holds exit conference on audit of DPWH Samar 2nd DEO projects and operations

Press Release
March 17, 2025

CATBALOGAN CITY – On March 14, 2025, the Commission on Audit (COA), led by Mr. Amado A. Sanchez, Jr., Audit Team Leader, and his team, completed their comprehensive audit of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar Second District Engineering Office. As part of their ongoing efforts to ensure auditing procedures align with established rules and regulations, an exit conference was conducted to present the preliminary findings, conclusions, and recommendations.

The audit focused on evaluating the DPWH Samar Second DEO's financial operations, project execution, procurement processes, and compliance with government regulations. It aimed to ensure that public funds are being utilized effectively and in accordance with transparency and accountability standards.

During the exit conference, COA officials provided an overview of the audit’s findings, highlighting areas where the DPWH Samar Second DEO showed compliance as well as identifying areas requiring improvement. The COA emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to align operations with proper auditing protocols to improve efficiency in infrastructure development.

Mr. Amado A. Sanchez, Jr. reaffirmed the COA’s commitment to overseeing the effective use of government resources and ensuring that all public infrastructure projects follow the necessary legal and procedural requirements. He also outlined steps to address any discrepancies or recommendations for future improvements in project management and financial oversight.

 

 