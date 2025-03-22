Army focuses on external defense as it marks 128th founding anniversary



President and Commander-in-Chief Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. pays tribute to the Army's 128th founding anniversary in his keynote remarks at the Army’s main headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on March 22, 2025.

By OACPA

March 22, 2025

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army (PA) is making strides in its shift to external security operations as it marked its 128th founding anniversary with a display of capabilities and a reaffirmation of its commitment to national defense in a ceremony in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on March 22, 2025.

A capability demonstration on combined arms operation highlighted the anniversary program witnessed by President and Commander-in-Chief Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. The capability demo, featured the assembly of troops in Jamindan, Capiz in the Visayas; Kibaritan, Bukidnon in Mindanao; and other key areas, highlighting the Army’s large-scale deployment and command-and-control capabilities.

Army Chief Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido, in his anniversary remarks, highlighted the Army's transition from internal security operations to external security operations. The Army Chief emphasized that while the Army has successfully contributed to diminishing communist and local terrorist threats within our borders, it now faces the challenge of protecting the nation's lands, coastlines, and sovereignty. “This shift aligns with the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept, ensuring that our Army works seamlessly with the Navy and the Air Force to defend our vast national territory,” he remarked.

Lt. Gen. Galido detailed key Army restructuring efforts, including the activation of the Combat Engineer Regiment for strategic location protection, revitalization of reserve forces with the emphasis on the new functions of Community Defense Centers and Regional Community Defense Groups and upgraded reconnaissance capabilities. Infantry battalions have also been reconfigured to be lighter and more mobile, with specialized seaborne and air defense units being activated to extend operational reach across the archipelago. The Army Chief also highlighted key training exercises particularly Exercise Katihan, a large-scale mobilization drill that tested the Army's ability to rapidly deploy large-scale forces across the country in times of crises.

To bolster the Army’s ranks, the Army Chief underscored the importance of revitalized training programs and the “One Recruitment Program” designed to ensure only the most capable applicants are recruited, while highlighting the progress in gender equality with over 200 female officers now leading various Army units nationwide.

The Army Chief concluded with a solemn tribute to 26 soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation, followed by a resolute declaration of the Army's preparedness to defend Philippine sovereignty against any threats. "Our mission is clear. We are here to fight if we must, to defend what is ours, and to ensure that no adversary—foreign or domestic – threatens our sovereignty," the Army Chief stated, reinforcing the Army's commitment to being a battle-ready and formidable force for the nation,” Lt. Gen. Galido remarked.

President Marcos also gave his marching orders to the 110,000-strong Army as it marks its 128th founding anniversary. “As your Commander-in-Chief, I enjoin you to stay relentless in your pursuit for excellence. Sharpen your skills, master your craft, embrace innovation,” the President said. “After all, the Philippine Army’s strength extends beyond firepower. It draws from its personnel’s honor, integrity, and fortitude,” he remarked.

Vice President Sara Z. Duterte as well as Defense Chief Gilberto C. Teodoro likewise conveyed their anniversary greetings for the Philippine Army with the theme "Matatag na Sandigan ng Bagong Pilipinas."