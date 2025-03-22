Army focuses on
external defense as it marks 128th founding anniversary
President
and Commander-in-Chief Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. pays tribute
to the Army's 128th founding anniversary in his keynote
remarks at the Army’s main headquarters in Fort Bonifacio,
Taguig City on March 22, 2025.
By
OACPA
March 22, 2025
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – The Philippine Army (PA) is making strides in its shift
to external security operations as it marked its 128th founding
anniversary with a display of capabilities and a reaffirmation of
its commitment to national defense in a ceremony in Fort Bonifacio,
Taguig City on March 22, 2025.
A capability demonstration
on combined arms operation highlighted the anniversary program
witnessed by President and Commander-in-Chief Ferdinand R. Marcos
Jr. The capability demo, featured the assembly of troops in Jamindan,
Capiz in the Visayas; Kibaritan, Bukidnon in Mindanao; and other key
areas, highlighting the Army’s large-scale deployment and
command-and-control capabilities.
Army Chief Lt. Gen. Roy M.
Galido, in his anniversary remarks, highlighted the Army's
transition from internal security operations to external security
operations. The Army Chief emphasized that while the Army has
successfully contributed to diminishing communist and local
terrorist threats within our borders, it now faces the challenge of
protecting the nation's lands, coastlines, and sovereignty. “This
shift aligns with the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept,
ensuring that our Army works seamlessly with the Navy and the Air
Force to defend our vast national territory,” he remarked.
Lt. Gen. Galido detailed
key Army restructuring efforts, including the activation of the
Combat Engineer Regiment for strategic location protection,
revitalization of reserve forces with the emphasis on the new
functions of Community Defense Centers and Regional Community
Defense Groups and upgraded reconnaissance capabilities. Infantry
battalions have also been reconfigured to be lighter and more
mobile, with specialized seaborne and air defense units being
activated to extend operational reach across the archipelago. The
Army Chief also highlighted key training exercises particularly
Exercise Katihan, a large-scale mobilization drill that tested the
Army's ability to rapidly deploy large-scale forces across the
country in times of crises.
To bolster the Army’s
ranks, the Army Chief underscored the importance of revitalized
training programs and the “One Recruitment Program” designed to
ensure only the most capable applicants are recruited, while
highlighting the progress in gender equality with over 200 female
officers now leading various Army units nationwide.
The Army Chief concluded
with a solemn tribute to 26 soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice
in service to the nation, followed by a resolute declaration of the
Army's preparedness to defend Philippine sovereignty against any
threats. "Our mission is clear. We are here to fight if we must, to
defend what is ours, and to ensure that no adversary—foreign or
domestic – threatens our sovereignty," the Army Chief stated,
reinforcing the Army's commitment to being a battle-ready and
formidable force for the nation,” Lt. Gen. Galido remarked.
President Marcos also gave
his marching orders to the 110,000-strong Army as it marks its 128th
founding anniversary. “As your Commander-in-Chief, I enjoin you to
stay relentless in your pursuit for excellence. Sharpen your skills,
master your craft, embrace innovation,” the President said. “After
all, the Philippine Army’s strength extends beyond firepower. It
draws from its personnel’s honor, integrity, and fortitude,” he
remarked.
Vice President Sara Z.
Duterte as well as Defense Chief Gilberto C. Teodoro likewise
conveyed their anniversary greetings for the Philippine Army with
the theme "Matatag na Sandigan ng Bagong Pilipinas."
In a related development,
President Marcos recognized three soldiers' courage in action. The
Distinguished Conduct Star was awarded to Maj. Jestoni V. Labarosa
for his acts of conspicuous courage and gallantry during a
significant encounter in Zamboanga Sibugay Province, while Gold
Cross Medals were awarded to Cpt. Dexter S. Dauan and Sgt. Raymund
L. Causing for their gallantry in action during military operations
in Negros Occidental and Maguindanao del Sur respectively.