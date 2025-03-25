DAR E. Visayas’ SPLIT
implementation impresses WB
|
Representatives
from the World Bank hold consultation dialogue with agrarian
reform beneficiaries in Barangay Borseth, Alangalang, Leyte
in relation to the 11th Implementation Support Mission for
the project Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual
Titling (SPLIT).
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
March 25, 2025
ALANGALANG, Leyte –
World Bank task team leader, Theresa Quiñonez, expressed
satisfaction with how the Support to Parcelization of Lands for
Individual Titling (SPLIT) Project is being implemented by the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas over the past
four years.
Quiñonez said during the
11th Implementation Support Mission (ISM) held in this region from
March 19 to 21 this year, “I am very happy to see the progress made
in Region-8.” “Based on what we have heard from the ARBs (agrarian
reform beneficiaries), they are happy with the process of SPLIT, how
the DAR had conducted the activities under SPLIT, ensuring
participation as well as in decision making of ARBs,” she added.
Together with other World
Bank representatives, Quiñonez proceeded to Barangay Borseth in this
town, some 30 kilometers away from Tacloban City, on the first day,
despite heavy rains, and had a consultation-dialogue with ARBs who
are recipients of the SPLIT Project.
The World Bank team,
accompanied by representatives from the Central Project Management
Office (CPMO) of DAR, were happy to note that the ARBs were fully
informed and understood the purpose of the SPLIT Project after each
one of them were asked to share their individual experiences related
to SPLIT implementation.
Meanwhile, the Municipal
Agrarian Reform Office (MARO) personnel were likewise commended for
knowing the process and doing their job correctly after they were
asked to demonstrate the steps in conducting the “pulong-pulong.”
Though, the team decided
to forego the observation of the actual conduct of the survey due to
the inclement weather, Quiñonez likewise commended how this region
accomplished survey activities conducted by administration.
Assistant Regional
Director for Operations, Renato Badilla, reported that survey
conducted by administration was more efficient and effective over
survey conducted by contract. Badilla explained that field
activities were completed in a shorter period with surveys conducted
by administration.
Further, DAR Eastern
Visayas Regional Director, Atty. Robert Anthony Yu, disclosed to the
World Bank that “field validation throughout the region is already
completed, while redocumentation activities by the MAROs are being
monitored daily to make sure that we be able to deliver our target
this year.”
ISM, according to Quiñonez,
is being conducted jointly by the World Bank and DAR every six
months to see the progress of the SPLIT Project as well as determine
the areas that need improvement to expedite its implementation.
SPLIT Project is going to end in 2027.
The World Bank provides
funding to the implementation of the SPLIT Project through a loan.