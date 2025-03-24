Philippine Army
strengthens land defense with U.S. Army in major Joint Exercise "SABAK"
2025
|
Army
Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Leodevic B. Guinid discusses
activities for SABAK 2025 with 25th ID Deputy Commander
USARPAC Brig. Gen. Jonathan A Velishka and U.S. Army
counterparts during the joint opening ceremony of SABAK 2025
at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija on March 24, 2025.
By
OACPA
March 24, 2025
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – The Philippine Army kicked off Salaknib and Balikatan
Exercises 2025 or "SABAK" in a joint opening ceremony led by Army
Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Leodevic B. Guinid at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva
Ecija on March 24, 2025.
SABAK 2025 brings together
the Philippine Army and U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) forces in a
robust joint exercise across key locations in the Philippines. The
exercise, designed as a continuous operation, focuses on enhancing
Combined/Joint All-Domain Operations, reinforcing warfighting
capabilities, and showcasing a strong bilateral commitment to
safeguarding the Philippines' territorial integrity. Aimed at
strengthening defense readiness, SABAK 2025 will also provide
critical training in Humanitarian Civil Assistance, Information
Operations, Counter-Intelligence, and Protection.
Further, the exercise will
tackle capability enhancement on operational Command and Control,
Combined Arms Force-on-Force, Large-scale Operational Maneuvers,
Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise, and Sustainment Operations in
support of External Security Operations.
Exercise Salaknib, a
broader part of EXERCISE BALIKATAN, is participated in by around
3,000 PA and 2,000 USARPAC troops who will train in various SMEE and
warfighting exercises. Phase 1 will be conducted from 24 March to 11
April 2025 and Phase 2 will be from 19 May to 20 July 2025 which
will be held in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, and the AOR of the 5th
Infantry Division (5ID) and the 7th Infantry Division (5ID).
The Philippine Army
continues to develop and enhance its capabilities in partnership
with its allies. Through joint exercises like SABAK 2025, the Army
further solidifies its readiness to respond to evolving threats and
upholds its vital role in the nation's land defense as part of the
AFP's broader mission in external security operations.