Philippine Army strengthens land defense with U.S. Army in major Joint Exercise "SABAK" 2025



Army Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Leodevic B. Guinid discusses activities for SABAK 2025 with 25th ID Deputy Commander USARPAC Brig. Gen. Jonathan A Velishka and U.S. Army counterparts during the joint opening ceremony of SABAK 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija on March 24, 2025.

By OACPA

March 24, 2025

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army kicked off Salaknib and Balikatan Exercises 2025 or "SABAK" in a joint opening ceremony led by Army Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Leodevic B. Guinid at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija on March 24, 2025.

SABAK 2025 brings together the Philippine Army and U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) forces in a robust joint exercise across key locations in the Philippines. The exercise, designed as a continuous operation, focuses on enhancing Combined/Joint All-Domain Operations, reinforcing warfighting capabilities, and showcasing a strong bilateral commitment to safeguarding the Philippines' territorial integrity. Aimed at strengthening defense readiness, SABAK 2025 will also provide critical training in Humanitarian Civil Assistance, Information Operations, Counter-Intelligence, and Protection.

Further, the exercise will tackle capability enhancement on operational Command and Control, Combined Arms Force-on-Force, Large-scale Operational Maneuvers, Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise, and Sustainment Operations in support of External Security Operations.

Exercise Salaknib, a broader part of EXERCISE BALIKATAN, is participated in by around 3,000 PA and 2,000 USARPAC troops who will train in various SMEE and warfighting exercises. Phase 1 will be conducted from 24 March to 11 April 2025 and Phase 2 will be from 19 May to 20 July 2025 which will be held in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, and the AOR of the 5th Infantry Division (5ID) and the 7th Infantry Division (5ID).