News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

DAR opens anew scholarship program for dependents of ARBs

Army focuses on external defense as it marks 128th founding anniversary

A right path towards achieving peace based on justice

COA holds audit exit conference on DPWH Samar 2nd DEO projects and operations

DPWH Samar 2nd DEO completes asset preservation program on Basey-Marabut-Pinamitinan road

Army's two-day blood donation drive nets 28K blood bags

GABRIELA hails Duterte's arrest as a significant development

DAR holds marathon distribution of land titles in Samar

 
 

 

 

Philippine Army strengthens land defense with U.S. Army in major Joint Exercise "SABAK" 2025


Army Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Leodevic B. Guinid discusses activities for SABAK 2025 with 25th ID Deputy Commander USARPAC Brig. Gen. Jonathan A Velishka and U.S. Army counterparts during the joint opening ceremony of SABAK 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija on March 24, 2025.

By OACPA
March 24, 2025

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army kicked off Salaknib and Balikatan Exercises 2025 or "SABAK" in a joint opening ceremony led by Army Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Leodevic B. Guinid at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija on March 24, 2025.

SABAK 2025 brings together the Philippine Army and U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) forces in a robust joint exercise across key locations in the Philippines. The exercise, designed as a continuous operation, focuses on enhancing Combined/Joint All-Domain Operations, reinforcing warfighting capabilities, and showcasing a strong bilateral commitment to safeguarding the Philippines' territorial integrity. Aimed at strengthening defense readiness, SABAK 2025 will also provide critical training in Humanitarian Civil Assistance, Information Operations, Counter-Intelligence, and Protection.

Further, the exercise will tackle capability enhancement on operational Command and Control, Combined Arms Force-on-Force, Large-scale Operational Maneuvers, Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise, and Sustainment Operations in support of External Security Operations.

Exercise Salaknib, a broader part of EXERCISE BALIKATAN, is participated in by around 3,000 PA and 2,000 USARPAC troops who will train in various SMEE and warfighting exercises. Phase 1 will be conducted from 24 March to 11 April 2025 and Phase 2 will be from 19 May to 20 July 2025 which will be held in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, and the AOR of the 5th Infantry Division (5ID) and the 7th Infantry Division (5ID).

The Philippine Army continues to develop and enhance its capabilities in partnership with its allies. Through joint exercises like SABAK 2025, the Army further solidifies its readiness to respond to evolving threats and upholds its vital role in the nation's land defense as part of the AFP's broader mission in external security operations.

 

 