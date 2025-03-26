St. Bernard, Southern
Leyte declared as insurgency-free
By
802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA
March 26, 2025
CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City
– The Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict
(MTF-ELCAC) of St. Bernard, Southern Leyte declared the municipality
in a State of Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC)
yesterday in a ceremony that was attended by key provincial,
municipal and barangay officials headed by Hon. Edito L. Mulig,
Mayor and the Chairman of the Municipal Task Force to End Local
Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) of St. Bernard.
Senior military and Police
officials were also present during the activity to witness the
declaration such as Colonel Rico O Amaro, the Deputy Brigade
Commander of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, Lieutenant
Colonel Edgar A. Gabia, Commanding Officer of the 14th Infantry
(Avenger) Battalion, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Jay C Balderian,
Deputy Provincial Director for Operations, SLPPO.
Apart from the
declaration, a Memorandum of Understanding and Pledge of Commitment
have been signed by all members of the MTF-ELCAC solidifying their
commitment towards long-lasting peace. These symbolizes the
municipality’s resilience and readiness to focus on sustainable
development initiatives.
Mayor Mulig expressed his
municipality's gratitude to all stakeholders who were instrumental
in achieving the state of SIPSC in St. Bernard. He emphasized that
this milestone paves the way for further progress in St. Bernard,
enhancing the quality of life for their constituents.
Colonel Rico O Amaro,
802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, Philippine Army, Deputy Brigade
Commander once again reaffirms the Army’s commitment to securing the
community against the CTG’s threats.
He also congratulated the
constituents, municipality, and barangay officials for their active
cooperation and support in sustaining internal peace and security in
the area.
“The MOU affirms the
commitment of the local and national government including the
populace to focus on efforts and programs towards peace, prosperity,
and happiness of all citizens across all sectors, rich and poor. It
is a binding contract that acknowledges everyone’s roles in
sustaining the hard-earned peace that some of us paid the ultimate
sacrifice. The SIPSC and MOU represent our pride, our collective
achievement, and our understanding that we have defeated, and have
been victorious against insurgency by means of our collaboration,
cooperation, and commitment. Mabuhay ang Saint Bernard, Mabuhay ang
ating bansang Pilipinas at Mabuhay tayong lahat," Colonel Amaro
said.
Meanwhile, Brigadier
General Noel A. Vestuir, 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade,
Philippine Army, Commander, lauded the collaborative efforts of the
members of the MTF-ELCAC and the support of the community that led
to attaining a significant milestone in terms of peace and security.
“This declaration is
important as it’s a symbol of strong commitment of the LGU towards
peace and security. Natutuwa ako na marami nang mga munisipyo dito
sa Southern Leyte ang nasa SIPSC na. Hindi lang ito dahil sa efforts
ng military kundi effort ito ng lahat. Kaya naman lubos ang aming
pasasalamat sa inyong suporta sa mga programa ng gobyerno na tiyak
na magdadala sa mga komunidad ng kapayapaan at kaunlaran,” BGen
Vestuir said.