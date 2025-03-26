St. Bernard, Southern Leyte declared as insurgency-free

By 802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA

March 26, 2025

CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City – The Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) of St. Bernard, Southern Leyte declared the municipality in a State of Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC) yesterday in a ceremony that was attended by key provincial, municipal and barangay officials headed by Hon. Edito L. Mulig, Mayor and the Chairman of the Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) of St. Bernard.

Senior military and Police officials were also present during the activity to witness the declaration such as Colonel Rico O Amaro, the Deputy Brigade Commander of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Edgar A. Gabia, Commanding Officer of the 14th Infantry (Avenger) Battalion, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Jay C Balderian, Deputy Provincial Director for Operations, SLPPO.

Apart from the declaration, a Memorandum of Understanding and Pledge of Commitment have been signed by all members of the MTF-ELCAC solidifying their commitment towards long-lasting peace. These symbolizes the municipality’s resilience and readiness to focus on sustainable development initiatives.

Mayor Mulig expressed his municipality's gratitude to all stakeholders who were instrumental in achieving the state of SIPSC in St. Bernard. He emphasized that this milestone paves the way for further progress in St. Bernard, enhancing the quality of life for their constituents.

Colonel Rico O Amaro, 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, Philippine Army, Deputy Brigade Commander once again reaffirms the Army’s commitment to securing the community against the CTG’s threats.

He also congratulated the constituents, municipality, and barangay officials for their active cooperation and support in sustaining internal peace and security in the area.

“The MOU affirms the commitment of the local and national government including the populace to focus on efforts and programs towards peace, prosperity, and happiness of all citizens across all sectors, rich and poor. It is a binding contract that acknowledges everyone’s roles in sustaining the hard-earned peace that some of us paid the ultimate sacrifice. The SIPSC and MOU represent our pride, our collective achievement, and our understanding that we have defeated, and have been victorious against insurgency by means of our collaboration, cooperation, and commitment. Mabuhay ang Saint Bernard, Mabuhay ang ating bansang Pilipinas at Mabuhay tayong lahat," Colonel Amaro said.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir, 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, Philippine Army, Commander, lauded the collaborative efforts of the members of the MTF-ELCAC and the support of the community that led to attaining a significant milestone in terms of peace and security.