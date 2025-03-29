2 Communist NPA
Terrorists Killed as military continues offensives in Northern Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
March 29, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City
– Two members of the Communist
Terrorist Group (CTG) were killed in separate encounters with
government troops in Barangay San Francisco and Barangay Cuenco, Las
Navas, Northern Samar, on March 28, 2025.
The clashes occurred after the conduct of a focused military
operation following an information provided by concerned civilians
on the presence of an armed group conducting extortion activities in
the area.
The initial encounter took place on March 23 in the hinterlands of
Barangay Cuenco, where troops from the 19th Infantry Battalion were
engaged in a firefight with approximately 15 members of the
Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit (SRGU), Sub-Regional Committee (SRC)
Emporium, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.
The encounter resulted in the death of one male CTG, identified as
Domeng Tulin, alias “Pawa,” and the recovery of four backpacks, two
cellphones, and other personal belongings.
Subsequently, on March 28, troops from the 20th Infantry Battalion
encountered 10 members of the CTG belonging to the Regional
Guerrilla Unit (RGU), Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC),
led by an individual known as “Rebok.”
After a seven-minute firefight, the CTG member abandoned the body of
their fallen comrade. Government troops also recovered several
items, including one M16 rifle, three long magazines, one backpack,
and one bandolier.
Efforts are ongoing to identify the deceased CTG, and military
personnel are working to inform the family of the killed CTG member.
Lieutenant Colonel Ricky James Rosalejos, the Commanding Officer of
the 19th Infantry Battalion, extended his condolences to the
families of the deceased.
He also commended the troops for their swift response, emphasizing
that the Army is committed in maintaining peace, security and
ensuring the safety of communities in Northern Samar.
"This operation is a direct response to the grievances of the people
against the terrorist group extortion and intimidation. We assure
the public that the 19IB will not waver in its mission to bring
lasting peace to the province. We also urge the remaining members of
the NPA to embrace peace so that they can be reunited with their
loved ones”, Lt. Col. Rosalejos stated.
Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8th Infantry
Division, expressed his sadness over the continued violence, despite
the government’s efforts to encourage NPA members to surrender and
peacefully reintegrate into the society.
“We are committed in protecting all Filipinos, we are also giving
opportunities to CTG members to surrender and reintegrate peacefully
into the society. If they will not heed the call to abandon the
armed struggle and their misguided ideology such tragedies will
continue to happen,” Maj. Gen. Orio said.
Maj. Gen. Orio encourage the remaining members of the CTG to avail
the government’s National Amnesty Program where they will be given a
chance to start a peaceful life.