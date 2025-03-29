2 Communist NPA Terrorists Killed as military continues offensives in Northern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

March 29, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Two members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) were killed in separate encounters with government troops in Barangay San Francisco and Barangay Cuenco, Las Navas, Northern Samar, on March 28, 2025.

The clashes occurred after the conduct of a focused military operation following an information provided by concerned civilians on the presence of an armed group conducting extortion activities in the area.

The initial encounter took place on March 23 in the hinterlands of Barangay Cuenco, where troops from the 19th Infantry Battalion were engaged in a firefight with approximately 15 members of the Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit (SRGU), Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Emporium, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.

The encounter resulted in the death of one male CTG, identified as Domeng Tulin, alias “Pawa,” and the recovery of four backpacks, two cellphones, and other personal belongings.

Subsequently, on March 28, troops from the 20th Infantry Battalion encountered 10 members of the CTG belonging to the Regional Guerrilla Unit (RGU), Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), led by an individual known as “Rebok.”

After a seven-minute firefight, the CTG member abandoned the body of their fallen comrade. Government troops also recovered several items, including one M16 rifle, three long magazines, one backpack, and one bandolier.

Efforts are ongoing to identify the deceased CTG, and military personnel are working to inform the family of the killed CTG member.

Lieutenant Colonel Ricky James Rosalejos, the Commanding Officer of the 19th Infantry Battalion, extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

He also commended the troops for their swift response, emphasizing that the Army is committed in maintaining peace, security and ensuring the safety of communities in Northern Samar.

"This operation is a direct response to the grievances of the people against the terrorist group extortion and intimidation. We assure the public that the 19IB will not waver in its mission to bring lasting peace to the province. We also urge the remaining members of the NPA to embrace peace so that they can be reunited with their loved ones”, Lt. Col. Rosalejos stated.

Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, expressed his sadness over the continued violence, despite the government’s efforts to encourage NPA members to surrender and peacefully reintegrate into the society.

“We are committed in protecting all Filipinos, we are also giving opportunities to CTG members to surrender and reintegrate peacefully into the society. If they will not heed the call to abandon the armed struggle and their misguided ideology such tragedies will continue to happen,” Maj. Gen. Orio said.