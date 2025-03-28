Armed encounter in Las
Navas resulted to death of CTG member
By
20th Infantry Battalion, 8ID PA
March 28, 2025
LAS NAVAS, Northern
Samar – A member of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) from the
Regional Guerrilla Unit (RGU), Eastern Visayas Regional Party
Committee (EVRPC) was killed during a focused military operation
conducted by the 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion, 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers)
Division on March 28, 2025 in Brgy San Francisco, Las Navas,
Northern Samar. Various war materials were also seized including one
(1) M16 rifle, three (3) long magazines, one (1) bandolier, and one
(1) backpack.
Lieutenant Colonel Richard
P. Villaflor, Commanding Officer of 20IB acknowledged the efforts of
the We Lead Troopers for responding swiftly to the tips from
concerned residents that ten (10) Communist Terrorists are
conducting extortion activities in the area.
"The positive result of
this operation symbolizes the mutual cooperation and united resolve
between the military and the community as partners in peace and
progress,” Lt. Col. Villaflor stated.
He reiterated the unit’s
commitment to finally end the communist armed conflict in Las Navas
and appealed to the remaining active CTG members to return to the
folds of law.
"I urge the remaining
victims of terroristic ideology of the CPP-NPA to surrender, lay
down your arms and live peacefully with your families. 20IB and
local government units will work hand in hand to help your
reintegration into mainstream society as productive individuals,"
Lt. Col. Villaflor added.
The 20th Infantry
Battalion remains steadfast in its duty of bringing peace and
security to the communities, and will continue to foster a strong
and mutual collaboration alongside government agencies and
partner-stakeholders for the attainment of sustainable progress and
development in Northern Samar.