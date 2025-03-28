Armed encounter in Las Navas resulted to death of CTG member

By 20th Infantry Battalion, 8ID PA

March 28, 2025

LAS NAVAS, Northern Samar – A member of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) from the Regional Guerrilla Unit (RGU), Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) was killed during a focused military operation conducted by the 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion, 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division on March 28, 2025 in Brgy San Francisco, Las Navas, Northern Samar. Various war materials were also seized including one (1) M16 rifle, three (3) long magazines, one (1) bandolier, and one (1) backpack.

Lieutenant Colonel Richard P. Villaflor, Commanding Officer of 20IB acknowledged the efforts of the We Lead Troopers for responding swiftly to the tips from concerned residents that ten (10) Communist Terrorists are conducting extortion activities in the area.

"The positive result of this operation symbolizes the mutual cooperation and united resolve between the military and the community as partners in peace and progress,” Lt. Col. Villaflor stated.

He reiterated the unit’s commitment to finally end the communist armed conflict in Las Navas and appealed to the remaining active CTG members to return to the folds of law.

"I urge the remaining victims of terroristic ideology of the CPP-NPA to surrender, lay down your arms and live peacefully with your families. 20IB and local government units will work hand in hand to help your reintegration into mainstream society as productive individuals," Lt. Col. Villaflor added.